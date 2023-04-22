SOFTBALL

After postponement, Arkansas plays DH today

Due to inclement weather, the SEC series opener in Lexington, Ky., between No. 11 Arkansas and No. 20 Kentucky was postponed Friday.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats will play a doubleheader today, beginning at 1 p.m. Central. Game two is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. Sunday's series finale is scheduled for noon.

BASKETBALL

UCA adds two assistants

The additions to the University of Central Arkansas under new Coach Tony Kemper continued Friday with the hiring of two assistant coaches.

Tanaeya BoClair joins Kemper's staff following three seasons at Evansville (Ind.), with two seasons as an assistant coach and one as director of operations.

BoClair, from San Antonio, spent her playing days at Utah. She scored morethan 1,000 points, earning Pac-2 All-Freshman team honors.

Hailey Estes, from Conway, joins the staff following a graduate assistantship at Henderson State -- the school she holds the all-time rebounds record.

Estes was a four-year varsity basketball player at Conway High School under Ashley Hutchcraft, earning all-state honors as a season in 2014 when she and the Wampus Cats won the state title.

The pair joins Kaitlynn Pacholke on the coaching staff. Pacholke was hired on April 5.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services