Sun Belt
Louisiana-Monroe 8, Arkansas State 6
Pitcher Arlon Butts and the Arkansas State University defense allowed three runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro to blow a narrow lead to Louisiana-Monroe.
ASU (12-22, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference) and Louisiana-Monroe (15-23, 5-10) traded runs through the first seven innings to a 5-5 tie.
In the eight inning, Allen Grier scored on a fielder's choice to give the Red Wolves their first lead, up 6-5.
In the ninth inning, Louisiana-Monroe's Travis Washburn scored on a passed ball to tie the game 6-6.
Kade Dupont and Shawn Dalton Weatherbee followed that with RBI singles, scoring a run each to give Louisiana-Monroe an 8-6 lead.
ASU committed four errors, leading to three unearned errors.