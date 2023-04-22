Sun Belt

Louisiana-Monroe 8, Arkansas State 6

Pitcher Arlon Butts and the Arkansas State University defense allowed three runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro to blow a narrow lead to Louisiana-Monroe.

ASU (12-22, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference) and Louisiana-Monroe (15-23, 5-10) traded runs through the first seven innings to a 5-5 tie.

In the eight inning, Allen Grier scored on a fielder's choice to give the Red Wolves their first lead, up 6-5.

In the ninth inning, Louisiana-Monroe's Travis Washburn scored on a passed ball to tie the game 6-6.

Kade Dupont and Shawn Dalton Weatherbee followed that with RBI singles, scoring a run each to give Louisiana-Monroe an 8-6 lead.

ASU committed four errors, leading to three unearned errors.