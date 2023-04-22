Sunak aide quits after bullying report

LONDON -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday over bullying allegations, in another political embarrassment for Rishi Sunak's government.

Raab, 49, who rose to prominence when Boris Johnson was prime minister, resigned after an independent investigation and report concluded that he had bullied his staff and civil servants while serving in high office.

"I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry," Raab said in his resignation statement, adding that he was "genuinely sorry." He had previously promised to resign if the report upheld bullying claims about him.

However, he also criticized the inquiry for "setting the threshold for bullying so low." He warned it could set a "dangerous precedent" and encourage "spurious complaints."

The move is another blow to Sunak's government, which has been dogged by allegations of impropriety after he promised to restore "integrity."

Sunak was fined by police last year for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. He is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over whether he properly declared his wife's interests in a child-care company that could benefit from government policies.

Raab served as deputy prime minister and justice minister in Sunak's cabinet. He previously worked as foreign minister and as a Brexit minister and was viewed as a close political ally of Sunak, backing his leadership campaign last year.

The independent report published Friday found that his behavior was "intimidating" on some occasions and at times "involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates."To reach his conclusions, the investigator, Adam Tolley said he had interviewed 66 people who spoke voluntarily.

Many individuals "deserve credit for their courage in coming forward," he said. Tolley, a lawyer, added that he also spoke to Raab on four occasions to compile the report.

Raab's departure comes after the recent scandal-linked removal of two other cabinet colleagues.

Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi was fired in January after an ethics probe found him in breach of a ministerial code regarding his tax affairs. Gavin Williamson resigned in November as a minister of state, also over bullying allegations.

Sunak said in a letter he accepted Raab's resignation with "great sadness." He was swift to reshuffle his ministerial cabinet, appointing ally Oliver Dowden later Friday as the new deputy prime minister in place of Raab.

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer told reporters Friday that Raab's resignation showed the "continual weakness" of a Sunak government. He added that Britons are more concerned about a cost of living crisis and the National Health Service than wanting to "hear about his whining about having to resign."