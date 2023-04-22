Sections
Super Quiz: History

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. On May 14, 2022, a mass shooting took place in this city in New York state.

2. In which country did the Fenian Rebellion of 1867 occur?

3. This invasion caused Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

4. What declaration was ratified on July 4, 1776?

5. To whom did Robert E. Lee surrender in 1865?

6. Who said, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"

7. In 1789, French revolutionaries seized control of this political prison.

8. In which country did the Orange Revolution take place in 2004-2005?

9. What revolution took place from 1775 to 1783?

ANSWERS

1. Buffalo

2. Ireland

3. Russian invasion of Ukraine

4. United States Declaration of Independence

5. Ulysses S. Grant

6. Henry Morton Stanley

7. The Bastille

8. Ukraine

9. American Revolution

