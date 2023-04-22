Suspect in wife’s stabbing death in Fayetteville moved from hospital; Marcus Joiner held without bond in Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marcus Joiner of Fayetteville, arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, Amy Joiner, has been moved from a local hospital to the Washington County Detention Center.

Marcus Joiner was arrested while hospitalized after the stabbing death of Amy Joiner on Sunday. He was arrested in connection with capital murder and is being held without bond.

Marcus Joiner, 40, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be treated for a single stab wound after police took him into custody Sunday night. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening. He was arrested Monday while still at the hospital and transferred to the jail Thursday.

Amy Joiner, 39, was found by police in the street in front of the couple's home at 1611 Thornhill Drive. According to a Fayetteville police report, she was dead when officers arrived and found her in a pool of blood with a knife protruding from her neck.

Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. Sunday and said her husband "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive,'" according to a preliminary police report released Tuesday. Amy Joiner described her husband as being shirtless and wearing jeans.

She was initially calm while speaking to the dispatcher, the report states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding to the dispatcher. A male voice was heard on the call saying, "You wanted it like this," according to a recording.

The first officer on the scene said he could still hear the 911 operator on Amy Joiner's phone, which was on the ground next to her, according to the report.

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. The witness said they saw someone lying in the street with a man kneeling over them. The witness said the man appeared to be punching or stabbing the person on the street.

When officers arrived they saw a man wearing only a pair of jeans, later identified as Marcus Joiner, walking away from a body in the street. The man refused commands to stop and entered the house at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive.

Investigators found a large amount of blood surrounding Amy Joiner's body and several large footprints were found in the blood heading away from the body toward the house in the same direction officers had seen Marcus Joiner walking. The footprints were of bare feet, according to the report.

Police surrounded the house, and after a few minutes, Joiner came out of the home. Police said he had a single puncture wound in the left side of his chest. The house was searched, and no one else was found in the home. Police didn't see the wound in Joiner's chest when they saw him walking into the home, according to the report.

Investigators went to the hospital and said Joiner had cuts on both hands and his right hand was badly swollen. Officers also saw a lot of blood on his pants and the bottoms of his feet.