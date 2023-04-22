SWAC BASEBALL

TEXAS SOUTHERN 17, UAPB 7

A huge game from Gabriel Vasquez enabled Texas Southern (23-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to run past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the teams' series opener Friday at MacGregor Park in Houston.

Vasquez went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs and 8 runs batted in for the Tigers, who scored five runs in both the first and fifth innings. Vasquez had three-run home run in the inning, then added another in the fifth. Roderick Coffee also hit a home run, and Daalen Adderley scored four times for Texas Southern.

Lawrence Noble had two hits and two RBI for UAPB (11-25, 3-13), which has lost five games in a row and six of its past seven. Edwin DeLaCruz had a two-run home run as well for the Golden Lions.