Tanyard Creek still keeping volunteers busy in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Long before the first mountain bike trail was considered in the area, volunteers built and maintained the trails around Tanyard Creek.

There are about 2½ miles of walking trails that provide a view of the waterfall. Although the mountain bike trails are very close, bikes are not allowed on the Tanyard Creek nature trail.

Even though individual members have changed, there is still a group of about 15 to 20 volunteers working on the Tanyard Creek trails year-round. They are led by Randy Hamm who ran into a volunteer in 2014 not long after he moved to the area. Within a year, he was the chairman of the group.

When the pandemic shut down restaurants and theaters in 2020, the nature trail got popular, he said. It has slowed down some, but the parking lot just off of Lancashire Boulevard is often full. Overflow parking is available near the driving range, and that lot is so large, he said, he has never seen it close to full.

During seasons when the weather cooperates -- in the spring and the fall -- volunteers meet on Tuesday mornings. There's usually coffee and snacks available before they get to work.

In the winter and the hot months of midsummer, volunteers mostly work on their own, he said. They divide up those months into weeks and assign a week or two to each volunteer. Mostly they pick up trash along the trails.

"We clean it down to and including cigarette butts. Anything that isn't supposed to be there, we pick it up," Hamm said.

Trash is collected during the temperate months too, but there are also some projects that volunteers work on. Benches and bridges are painted. They keep the brush off the trail and beat back the poison ivy.

"They keep a good eye on things. They let us know if something is wrong," said Property Owners Association Lakes and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols. "A couple of the volunteers pulled a lot of poison ivy out by hand. They aren't allergic to it."

The signs that identify types of trees and underbrush are replaced as needed. When the signs started to get expensive, the volunteers started making their own.

"So we figured out a way to do our own for much less money. When the labor is free, you sometimes do it that way," Hamm said.

After a heavy rain, there may be repairs needed, he said. Recently volunteers had to fill a huge hole caused by erosion, and one bridge had to be returned to its original location and chained in place.

Around 2013, an anti-erosion project was undertaken that is still keeping the creek bed in place, Echols confirmed. The creek beds were reinforced with boulders and downed trees and then planted with vegetation that could keep those new banks in place.

The trails and the pavilion were built in the early '90s, and until recently a few of those volunteers were still active. In 2018, the first group of volunteers was honored with a plaque. Many of those volunteers were recruited from the VFW.

Tanyard Creek is the only one of the parks that has its own volunteer groups, Echols said. But since it began as an all-volunteer project, it's fitting that some volunteers are still working on it.