Texas defensive back commits to Arkansas

Cornerback Jaden Allen, fresh off visiting Arkansas last Saturday, has committed to the Razorbacks.

Allen, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, had accumulated scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other schools during the recruiting process before choosing Arkansas.

He is the younger brother of Texas redshirt freshman defensive back B.J. Allen. The younger Allen committed to the Longhorns in December 2021, but he announced in February he was re-opening his recruitment. He announced Thursday he was deciding between the Razorbacks, Alabama and Tennessee.

Allen said he thinks highly of Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson, who was his lead recruiter.

“All recruited me from day one after I opened up my recruitment, Allen said. “They offered and built a relationship with me and my family and stayed consistent and showed ultimate confidence in my game and abilities.” Allen recorded 48 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, a half sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He also had 3 kickoff returns for 66 yards.

He also visited the Razorbacks on March 4 and has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on June 25.

Rivals rates Allen as a 4-star prospect, the No. 17 cornerback and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. The other three recruiting services rate him a 3-star recruit.