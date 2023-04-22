Sections
Texas League Frisco 13, Arkansas 5 Arkansas 7, Frisco 1 (7)

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:22 a.m.

Frisco 13-1, Arkansas 5-7

The Arkansas Travelers split their doubleheader with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday in Frisco, Texas, losing the first game that was initially suspended Thursday, then won the seven-inning nightcap.

The Travelers outscored the RoughRiders 5-4 after the first game was resumed, but they started down 9-0.

Ben Onyshko allowed all four of runs to Frisco. The RoughRiders scored two runs in the seventh and eighth inning to take a 13-5 lead.

In the second game, Arkansas outhit Frisco 10-4 with four extra-base hits.

Robbie Tenerowicz, Patrick Frick and Riley Unroe each recorded two hits for Arkansas. Robert Perez and Tanner Kirwer led the Travelers with two RBI each.

Kyle Tyler allowed 1 run in his 4-inning start, striking out 5. Devin Sweet (3-0) got the win in relief with scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

