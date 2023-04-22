Ex-president of Peru to be extradited

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique surrendered to U.S. federal agents Friday to be extradited to Peru, where he faces charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of a corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated.

Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru. It’s not immediately known when that will happen.

Toledo, who was Peru’s president from 2001-06, is accused of taking at least $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a giant Brazilian construction company that has admitted to U.S. authorities that it bribed officials to win contracts throughout Latin America for decades. He has denied the charges.

He had sought a stay on his extradition, pending a legal challenge to the U.S. State Department’s decision to send him back to Peru, but a court of appeals denied his latest motion this week and a federal judge ordered him to surrender.

Toledo, 77, is one of four ex-presidents linked to the Odebrecht corruption scandal that has shaken Peru’s politics, with nearly every living former president now on trial or under investigation.

Professor sentenced to life for bombing

PARIS — A Paris court convicted a Lebanese-Canadian professor in absentia on terrorism charges Friday and sentenced him to life in prison over a deadly Paris synagogue bombing in 1980 that was for decades one of France’s biggest unsolved crimes.

The court issued an arrest warrant for suspect Hassan Diab, who lives and teaches in Ottawa, Canada, and denies wrongdoing. He was convicted of terrorist murder for an attack that killed four and wounded 46.

For victims, the ruling means justice more than four decades after a bombing described as the first antisemitic terrorist attack in France since World War II.

But Diab’s lawyers say he was in Lebanon at the time of the attack and is a victim of mistaken identity, a scapegoat for a justice system determined to find a culprit.

French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb on a motorbike outside the synagogue on Rue Copernic in Paris, where 320 worshipers had gathered Oct. 3, 1980, to mark the end of a Jewish holiday.

Prosecutors argued that Diab is caught up in his denial and escape from reality. Diab’s lawyer, William Bourdon, had pleaded for an acquittal, saying that convicting someone would be “a judicial mistake.”

Argentine leader: Won’t seek reelection

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced Friday he won’t seek reelection for a second term this year.

The center-left president’s unexpected announcement, which he made through a social media video titled “my decision,” came as he was faced increasing pressure from coalition members not to run and polls showing declining approval ratings.

During the 7½-minute video, Fernandez never actually said he won’t be running for president, but he made that intention clear by saying Dec. 10 that he would be handing over the presidential sash to whoever is elected, adding that he will “fervently work so that it is a partner from our political space.” Fernandez acknowledged that “it is clear we did not achieve everything we set out to do” during his administration and said he now wants to “focus my effort, my commitment, and my heart on solving the problems of Argentines.” Internal disputes in the ruling coalition have burst out into the open, and for months now allies of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner have been calling on Fernandez to not seek reelection so they can better design an electoral strategy ahead of the primaries.

The president’s decision not to seek reelection comes at the end of a week in which the local currency has suffered a sharp depreciation in the financial markets and sovereign bond prices have plunged.

Man fatally shot at Starbucks in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A man was shot to death at a Starbucks coffee shop in an upscale neighborhood of Mexico City, and police said he apparently had links to a northern Mexico drug cartel.

City police said the shooting occurred Thursday inside the Plaza Carso shopping mall on the edge of the wealthy Polanco district. Photos posted by police showed crime scene tape around a seating area near the entrance to the coffee shop.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote on social media that the victim had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oklahoma for drug trafficking.

Garcia Harfuch said the man, whose name was not released, was “presumably linked to organized crime in the north of the country.” It was the second killing this month at a Starbucks outlet in Mexico. Earlier this month, a man was shot to death at one of the coffee shops in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Prosecutors there said thieves tried to take the man’s watch and then opened fire.