Thrice-convicted bank robber expected to change plea next week in Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tennessee man accused of robbing a Fayetteville bank in January has a change-of-plea hearing set next week in federal court.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, of Nashville, Tenn., was arrested in connection with the Jan. 10 robbery, according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted Madison in March on one count of bank robbery. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was ordered detained pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Friday set a hearing for Madison to change his plea for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to First Security Bank at 3443 W. Wedington Drive at 8:39 a.m. Jan. 10, according to police. Madison went into the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving, police said.

He threatened bank employees with a gun and kept one hand in his pocket, according to a preliminary report. He handed an employee a bag and demanded money from both of the bank tellers' cash drawers, the report said.

Madison left the bank and walked through the parking lot near the Walmart Neighborhood Market just south of the bank, police said. Officers searched the area, and an employee at a nearby motel said he believed a man matching the photo taken during the robbery had been there the previous night. He identified the man as Madison.

Madison was found on surveillance video from the Jefferson Bus Lines building at 3075 W. Wedington Drive. A clerk at the bus terminal said Madison had been in the building asking about a bus ticket. The clerk said Madison left the bus station in a taxi but left a backpack behind.

Police said investigators began watching the bus station and saw a taxi enter the parking lot with Madison inside. Madison entered the bus station and was taken into custody. Police said Madison was wearing clothing that matched what was in the bank robbery photos and had a large amount of cash in his pockets.

Police said Madison admitted to investigators he robbed the bank on Wedington Drive and had come to Fayetteville to rob a bank. According to the report, Madison told police he had told the bank clerks he had a gun but didn't actually have one during the robbery.

Madison has a history of robbing banks with prior convictions in 1995, 2002 and 2012, police said.