TOOLS & TOYS: Carry It Well and PURGGO Car Air Eco-Purifier & Freshener





PURGGO Car Air Eco-Purifier & Freshener

What's to love: Whether you're taking a car trip with your dog or transporting young soccer players after practice this all-natural product will help keep the inside of a car smelling fresh without scents or perfumes.

What does it do: The bag, which can be hung on the back of a head rest is filled with sustainable bamboo charcoal. The charcoal absorbs and eliminates odor instead of covering it up. The company says the freshener is all-natural, nontoxic and 100% asthma and allergy friendly and will last 365 or more days. To maintain and freshen the PURGGO, set in direct sunlight for an hour every few months. The air freshener sells for $22.99. Visit purggo.com for more information.

Carry It Well

What's to love: Protect your clothes and coats in the off-season or when traveling with these garment bags that come in a variety of patterns and colors.

What does it do: These cotton garment bags by Carry It Well are handmade in Waco, Texas, and come in colorful Ikat, toile, floral and paisley patterns. A zipper in front allows four or five items of clothing to be placed inside on hangers with a loop at the bottom of the bag. The user folds the bag and places the loop over the hanger hooks, making the bag easier to carry. The bags sell for $49. Visit carryitwell.com to see all the designs.







