U.S. to start training Ukrainians on tanks

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

The decision comes as defense leaders from around Europe and the world are meeting at Ramstein Air Base in the effort to coordinate the delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

According to the officials, 31 tanks will arrive at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany at the end of May, and the troops will begin training a couple weeks later. Officials said the troop training will last about 10 weeks. The tanks could reach the battlefields in Ukraine by the fall, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.

"I am confident that this equipment, and the training that accompanies it, will put Ukraine's forces in position to succeed on the battlefield," Austin told a news conference after the meeting, standing alongside Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The training tanks will not be the ones given to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. Instead, 31 M1A1 battle tanks are being refurbished in the United States, and those will go to the front lines when they are ready.

Milley added that he believes the American tanks will be very effective on the battlefield.

"I do think the M1 tank will make a difference," he said, while cautioning "there is no silver bullet in war."

That is a vastly accelerated timetable from what the Pentagon had initially projected, and officials said it means that Abrams tanks could get to Ukraine in time to play a part in the counteroffensive that Ukraine is expected to launch soon. The counteroffensive is expected to begin in weeks, and the Abrams tanks could arrive in time to help Ukrainian troops hold onto recaptured territory, one of the officials said.

Defense officials had initially said the M1 Abrams tanks would not arrive in Ukraine until next year. But since January, when the Biden administration announced that it would send the tanks, senior defense officials have said that they wanted to speed up the timeline.

Austin, during remarks on Friday at U.S.-led talks with top defense officials from more than 40 nations, a collective known as the Ukraine Contact Group, said the continued deliveries of weapons systems and ammunition and tanks to Kyiv "underscore just how badly the Kremlin miscalculated."

According to officials, about 250 Ukrainian troops will be trained -- with some learning to operate the tanks and others learning to repair and maintain them. Additional training on how to fight and maneuver with the tanks could also be provided after the initial 10 weeks.

So far, the U.S. has trained 8,800 Ukrainian troops who have already returned to the battlefield, and an additional roughly 2,500 are in training now. Their training has included everything from basic weapons instruction to how to conduct combat operations and maintain and repair equipment.

In other comments, Austin dismissed questions about providing fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is giving Ukraine ground-based air defense capabilities, which he said is needed most.

Mykola Oleschuk, commander of Ukraine's air force, said Friday he had visited a U.S.-made Patriot missile system deployed on the battlefield after its recent delivery. Ukrainian officials said Wednesday the Patriots had arrived.

Germany, meanwhile, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Poland and Ukraine to set up a maintenance hub for Kyiv's Leopard 2 tank fleet in Poland, near the Ukrainian border.

Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, told reporters he expects the hub to cost $165 million to $220 million per year, which "we will split fairly, like everything else." He said he expects it to start work around the end of next month.

MUD IN FORECAST

In other developments, Britain's Ministry of Defense said Friday in its daily war assessment that soft ground conditions and mud across most of Ukraine will probably slow operations for both sides.

The Russian and Ukrainian forces have been largely in a stalemate, trading small slices of land over the winter.

The fiercest battles have been in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense. But both sides are expected to launch more intensive offensives in the spring.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with Iranian-made self-exploding Shahed drones, the Ukrainian military said Friday. Russia launched about 10 drones at Ukraine targets, and eight of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, Ukraine's General Staff said.

At least six civilians have been killed and six more have been wounded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's presidential office reported Friday morning.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian shelling and missile strikes mostly targeted cities and villages in the embattled, partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Outside of these regions, the Russian forces also attacked the Chernihiv province on Thursday with mortars. Overnight, Russia launched drones to attack Kyiv, as well as the Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

Information for this article was contributed by Helene Cooper of The New York Times and by Lolita C. Baldor, Hanna Arhirova, Geir Moulson and Yuras Karmananu of The Associated Press.