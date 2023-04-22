Water utility to work with Maumelle High





The state's largest drinking water utility is partnering with Maumelle High School to establish the Central Arkansas Water Academy of Science and Construction.

The alliance between the water utility and the Pulaski County Special School District campus -- orchestrated by The Academies of Central Arkansas -- was unveiled Friday at a gathering of city, business, school and government dignitaries as well as students at the Maumelle High ninth-through-12th grade school.

The formation of the school/business partnership is one of the latest developments in a multiyear effort led by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce to pair all the traditional high schools in the Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts with businesses and industry.

The interdistrict academies initiative is built on the Ford Next Generation Learning model, which is a national model for blending core academics with career and technical education, enabling students to see the relevance of traditional school subjects through the lens of career fields.

More than 40 communities across the nation, including Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., have adopted the model.

Maumelle High Principal Jason Young called the partnership at his school "a testament to our commitment to fostering excellence in education and sustainable development of our community."

"Scholars who enter the Central Arkansas Water Academy of Science and Construction," Young said, "will have the opportunity to study water distribution and construction, pre-civil and architectural engineering, nutrition and dietetics, and health sciences."

Students in the science and construction academy -- one of two academies at Maumelle High -- will be able to establish relationships with business and industry leaders while job shadowing, completing internships, participating in project-based learning and taking business and industry tours, as well as attaining industry certifications for jobs, Young also said.

Telcoe Federal Credit Union's partnership in Maumelle's other academy -- the academy for business, technology, and social services -- will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tad Bohannon, chief executive officer of the Central Arkansas Water agency that serves nearly 500,000 consumers in eight counties, was jubilant Friday about the partnership and its potential to ensure that vital, affordable water resources are cared for into the future "by just as good and dedicated staff as we have now."

"Water is required for life," Bohannon said. "Our job is protecting public health. It's not engineering. It's not construction. It's not chemistry. We need all those things to do what we do, but our job is protecting public health. As we say in the water industry, you can have no bad days. If you have bad days, people get sick."

Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, called the initiative -- four years in the making -- "a new era of business involvement" that requires new structures to be in place so that business partners can support a deeper level of engagement than what they were accustomed to."

"Not only do we want to show students career options that are available immediately upon high school graduation," Chesshir said, "but we also want to show them career opportunities that they can plug into -- even after they finish technical school, community college or acquiring a two-year, four-year and post-graduate degree -- at amazing companies right here in this area."

Tenth-grader Austin Mosby told the audience that he is looking forward to real world experiences and better preparation for college and resume-building by choosing the water distribution and construction pathway within the academy.

Later Mosby joined other students in demonstrating for the crowd the internal mechanics of a fire hydrant and the operation of a mini-excavator.

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special district recently approved an agreement with the water utility that ensures that the laboratory space and classroom resources -- including equipment and curriculum -- are provided to create an exemplary learning environment for the students.

Additionally, the agreement calls for the partners to make use of classroom space with a floor drain -- where students can practice for industry competitions. There will be a fenced outdoor training and "laydown yard" on campus for activities such as Backhoe Rodeo and tapping pipes under water pressure. Also in the plan is infrastructure for creating controlled leaks and learning utility locating skills.

"Total in-kind and/or monetary donations would not exceed $150,000 in each of the first two years and $50,000 each year after," the agreement said.





Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water, speaks during a business partnership announcement Friday at Maumelle High School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





