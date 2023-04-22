Westbound I-30 traffic in Little Rock begins lane shift

A traffic split for westbound traffic on Interstate 30 just south of the Arkansas River bridge in Little Rock began Friday night, shifting lanes onto new pavement.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that double-lane closures on I-30 lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Traffic will be controlled by signs and construction barrels and signs.

The main daytime closure is on the I-30 frontage road northbound. The single-lane closure between Capitol Avenue and Fourth Street in Little Rock is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

The Transportation Department also announced four overnight closures, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

— I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

— I-30 westbound ramp to Interstate 630 (lane shift) between the Sixth Street bridge and the I-30/I-630 interchange in Little Rock beginning Friday, April 28.

— I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

— I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

The work is part of the 30 Crossing project, which aims to expand the interstate corridor through Little Rock and North Little Rock and includes the construction of two bridges spanning the river.

A graphic shows the westbound traffic pattern on Interstate 30 to Interstate 630 in Little Rock as of April 2023. (Courtesy Arkansas Department of Transportation)





