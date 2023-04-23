2 bills become law without Sanders’ signature

During this year's regular session, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders allowed two bills to become law without her signature, according to records in the secretary of state's office.

When the Legislature sends a bill to the governor, the governor has three options under the Arkansas Constitution: sign it, veto it, or let it become law without her signature. The Republican governor signed 887 bills into law.

A simple majority vote in the 35-member Senate and 100-member House is required to override a governor's veto, so letting a bill become law without a governor's signature has been viewed at times as disapproval but short of veto.

During her first regular session as governor, Sanders vetoed a bill that aims to create a state-based license for behavior analysts, a bill that seeks to create a heart attack task force, and a bill that would boost the maximum permitted daily stipend for members of the Arkansas Board of Corrections from $85 to $110. She also vetoed a section of a bill that would provide up to $5 million in spending authority for pandemic-related expenses for the Arkansas Department of Corrections. That section of the bill was not funded. The sponsors of the bills have said they don't plan to try to override the governor's vetoes of their measures.

One of the two bills that Sanders let become law without her signature is House Bill 1499 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, which is now Act 477.

"This is the first I heard of it," Pilkington said Tuesday when asked about Sanders allowing his bill to become law without her signature.

Act 477 will require the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to conduct a study or hire or engage a third party to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of developing a spaceport in Arkansas.

The law will define a spaceport as "an installation and related facilities utilized for the takeoff, landing, retrieval, servicing and monitoring of vehicles capable of entering space."

Under Act 477, the feasibility study for developing a spaceport in Arkansas will be required to be completed no later than Jan. 1, 2024, if funding is available.

The other bill Sanders allowed to become law without her signature is Senate Bill 413 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, which is now Act 794.

"I haven't heard anything about it," Dismang said Tuesday when asked about Sanders allowing his bill to become law without her signature.

Act 794 requires the Senate president pro tempore to call for a business meeting of the Senate at least once every three months between legislative sessions to consider recommendations from the Senate Rules Committee regarding the confirmation of gubernatorial appointments.

The law also authorizes the Senate Rules Committee to meet between legislative sessions to consider gubernatorial appointments and make recommendations to the Senate regarding the confirmation of gubernatorial appointments, and requires the governor to submit the names of all appointments for which Senate confirmation is required by law to the Senate within 10 days following the appointment.

Asked why Sanders let the two bills become law without her signature, Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Thursday in a written statement that "These are bills Governor Sanders didn't advocate for or support but found no justifiable reason to object to them becoming law, so she allowed them to do so without her signature."

SPACEPORT STUDY

After completion of the feasibility study about developing a spaceport in Arkansas, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission will be required to submit the study and the commission's recommendations to the governor, the state Department of Transportation and the Legislative Council under Act 477.

Act 477 will become effective 90 days after the regular session adjourns.

HB1499 cleared the House in an 89-3 vote March 2, and the amended bill cleared the Senate in a 34-0 vote March 8 before the House concurred with the Senate amendment to the bill in an 89-1 vote March 29, according to the General Assembly's website. Sanders informed the secretary of state in a letter dated April 5 that she let the bill become law without her signature.

A separate measure Sanders signed into law as Act 359 will grant the Arkansas Economic Development Commission up to $950,000 in spending authority for the feasibility study in fiscal year 2024 that starts July 1.

The final decision on the study will be up to the governor and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said Sen. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, who sponsored Senate Bill 315, which is now Act 359.

"My understanding is there is a potential for state-federal matching grants," to finance the study, he said.

SENATE CONFIRMATION

State law previously required the Senate to consider confirming gubernatorial appointments only during legislative sessions.

In addition to requiring the Senate president pro tempore to call a Senate business meeting at least once every three months outside legislative sessions to consider recommendations from the Senate Rules Committee regarding confirmation of gubernatorial appointments, Act 794 also requires the Senate to consider conformation of gubernatorial appointments in accordance with the Senate's rules during a regular, fiscal or special session.

SB413, which is now Act 794, cleared the Senate in a 35-0 vote March 30 and the House in a 91-2 vote April 5, according to the General Assembly's website. Sanders informed the secretary of state in a letter dated April 12 that she let the bill become law without her signature.

In February, Dismang told colleagues that "it is not fair to the appointee or [senators] the way the current process is" with the Senate voting in a legislative session on whether to confirm a gubernatorial appointment sometimes several months after the appointee started serving in a state job.

That came after the Senate and the Senate Rules Committee declined to confirm more than 30 of former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointments to state boards and commissions. The Arkansas Senate voted 18-13 to confirm Hutchinson's appointment of his former aide Doug Smith of Cave City to the seven-member Parole Board -- five days after Smith fell one vote short of confirmation. At least 18 votes are required to confirm a gubernatorial appointment in the 35-member Senate.

Over the past two decades, the state Senate has rarely rejected a governor's nominees to boards and commissions.

RECENT HISTORY

The number of bills that Sanders' predecessor, Hutchinson, allowed to become law without his signature changed in each regular session when he served as governor.

Hutchinson let three bills become law without his signature in the 2015 regular session, 13 bills in the 2017 regular session, two bills in the 2019 regular session and seven bills in the 2021 regular session.

The number of bills enacted without a governor's signature has varied over the past two and a half decades.

During the 2013 regular session, then-Gov. Mike Beebe, a Democrat, let three bills become law without his signature. The Republican-controlled Legislature overrode three of his vetoes.

Then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, allowed 18 bills to become law without his signature in the 1997 regular session, and the Democratic-controlled Legislature overrode 10 of his vetoes.

Sanders is Huckabee's daughter. The Arkansas House of Representatives includes 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats and the Arkansas Senate includes 29 Republicans and six Democrats.