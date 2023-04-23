ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Brunson guides County Line to perfection in historic season





BRANCH -- As soon as the final buzzer sounded on the Class A state championship game, County Line coach Joe Brunson hugged his longtime assistants Ryan Casalman and Chris Vigil, then turned toward the court and gave a fist pump.

It was a rare show of emotion from the otherwise calm, cool and collected Brunson.

A month later, County Line's 46-44 win over Marked Tree which culminated a historic season for the state championship is still sinking in for Brunson.

"It has a little bit," Brunson said. "Maybe not completely, but it has a little bit."

County Line became just the 17th boys team in state history to finish undefeated, and no team had ever played as many games as County Line in a season and won them all: 45-0.

"They were a special bunch, not just their talent, but their work ethic, their attitude, their practice," Brunson said. "They just did everything the right way."

During an undefeated season that ends with a state title, many memories are produced, but the manner in which County Line answered its biggest deficit on the scoreboard of the season to rally to the win in the championship game obviously is the biggest.

Held to just 15 first-half points, County Line trailed 29-18 with 5:36 left in the third quarter after consecutive three-pointers by Marked Tree. County Line went on a 15-2 run, including 9-0, to take its first lead since scoring the first basket of the game, at 33-31.

County Line, though, trailed against with two minutes left, 42-40, and overcame four consecutive scoreless possessions to still rally to win.

"Of course, the final game sticks out," Brunson said. "The way we had an 11-point deficit in the third quarter and had to fight back and overcome that."

County Line was an electric offensive team, averaging 71 points per game with six games over 80 points, but the Indians spread the offensive wealth around with senior starters Aundrae Milum, Kelby Rudd and Drake Price along with juniors Cooper Watson and Trent Johnston, and senior Caden Vest off the bench providing their key contributions at necessary times.

"How unselfish our team was throughout the year," Brunson said. "They didn't care about their stats. They just cared about the team and then the team's success."

Out of 180 quarters, County Line scored 20 points or more in 75 of them, including five of 30 or more. The championship game was just the second game in which the Indians trailed at halftime.

County Line had a huge following not just throughout a championship season but throughout the player's careers. County Line is a basketball school.

"Then the support of the community," Brunson said. "It was unreal how much support we had, how many fans came and watched us, the comments that we were given about how much they loved watching us."

The Indians weren't just an offensive team, they feasted off their defense, allowing just 41 points per game and only giving up 60 points four times.

Brunson, a West Side Greers Ferry graduate, took over at County Line prior to the 2005-2006 season when hearing about the opening while an assistant at Pleasant View and has guided the Indians to the state tournament 17 times in his 18 years at the helm. This past season, he also surpassed 500 wins as a head coach, all at County Line, in December.

County Lines Joe Brunson, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball coach of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



PERFECTION

Following are County Lines results from its 45-0 championship season:

Oct. 24 ;Wonderview ;W ; 79-71 ;Away

Oct. 20 ;Western Yell County ; W ;74-40 ;Away

Oct. 21 ;Guy-Perkins ;W ; 71-38 ;Home

Oct. 25 ;Acorn ; W ; 65-56 ;Away

Oct. 28 ;Sacred Heart ;W ; 73-41 ;Away

Nov. 1 ;Founders Classical ; W ;76-34 ;Home (conference)

Nov. 4 ;Scranton ;W ; 83-43 ;Away

Nov. 8 ;Central Arkansas Christian ; W ;67-36 ;Lamar Classic

Nov. 10 ;Dardanelle ;W ; 72-42 ;Lamar Classic

Nov. 15 ;Lavaca ; W ; 70-41 ;Home

Nov. 18 ;Subiaco Academy ; W ;62-29 ; Home

Nov. 29 ;Providence Academy ; W ;73-31 ; Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca

Dec. 1 ;Pea Ridge ; W ; 69- 50 ; Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca

Dec. 3 ;Lavaca ;W ; 64-45 ; Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca

Dec. 6 ;Paris ;W ; 71-33 ; Home

Dec. 8 ;Neosho, Mo. ;W ; 57-50 ;Battle at the Ridge at Pea Ridge

Dec. 9 ;Bergman ;W ; 54-43 ;Battle at the Ridge at Pea Ridge

Dec. 10 ;Pea Ridge ;W ; 70-61 ;Battle at the Ridge at Pea Ridge

Dec. 13 ;Ozark Catholic ;W ; 73-44 ;Home (conference)

Dec. 15 ;Saint Paul ;W ; 69-40 ;Away (conference)

Dec. 16 ;Alma ; W; 73-65 ; Away

Dec. 20 ;Ozark ; W; 65-47 ; Home

Dec. 28 ;Mountainburg ;W ; 58-27 ;Bank OZK Classic at Ozark

Dec. 29 ;Lincoln ;W ; 74-34 ;Bank OZK Classic at Ozark

Dec. 30 ;Ozark ; W; 55-31 ; Bank OZK Classic at Ozark

Jan. 6 ;New School ;W ; 52-30 ;Home (conference)

Jan. 10 ;Thaden ; W; 77-30 ; Away (conference)

Jan. 13 ;Mulberry ;W ; 76-34 ;Home (conference)

Jan. 17 ;Founders Classical ; W ;76 -41 ; Away (conference)

Jan. 23 ;Decatur ;W ; 80-13 ;Away (conference)

Jan. 28 ;Ozark Catholic ;W ; 81-49 ;Away (conference)

Feb. 4 ;Thaden ; W; 67-24 ; Home (conference)

Feb. 6 ;New School ;W ; 77-50 ;Away (conference)

Feb. 7 ;Mulberry ;W ; 71-30 ;Away (conference)

Feb. 10 ;Decatur ;W ; 81-30 ;Home (conference)

Feb. 11 ;Saint Paul ;W ; 79-43 ;Home (conference)

Feb. 16 ;Mulberry ;W ; 82-26 ;1A-1-West District Tournament at County Line

Feb. 18 ;Ozark Catholic ;W ; 82-62 ;1A-1-West District Tournament at County Line

Feb. 22 ;Kingsland ;W ; 70-36 ;Class A Region 1 Tournament at Lincoln

Feb. 24 ;New School ;W ; 64-48 ;Class A Region 1 Tournament at Lincoln

Feb. 25 ;Ozark Catholic ;W ; 71-34 ;Class A Region 1 Tournament at Lincoln

March 1 ;Bradley ;W ; 70-47 ;Class A State Tournament at Ozark

March 3 ;Clarendon ;W ; 70-55 ;Class A State Tournament at Ozark

March 4 ;Shirley ;W ; 71-58 ;Class A State Tournament at Ozark

March 10 ;Marked Tree ;W ; 46-44 ;Class A Championship at Hot Springs



