ALL RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Milum leads County Line to historic season capped by state title





BRANCH -- That huge zero hanging on the end of County Line's record all year only slowly started to creep into the Indians' minds as the season progressed.

"It definitely added some pressure, especially when postseason hit," Aundrae Milum said. "We had that zero over there. If you lose in the first round of the regionals, you're done. If you lose in state, you're done.

"We handled it well."

So well, County Line ended the season with the zero intact and with the school's first boys basketball state championship since 1971 with a 46-44 win over Marked Tree in the Class A championship game at Bank OZK Arena to cap a historic 45-0 season.

"It's a big accomplishment; that's for sure," Milum said.

Milum, a senior, is the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year.

He was consistent all season on both ends of the floor. Milum led County Line in scoring with 18 points per game and in rebounding with 9 per game. He shot 38.6% from three-point range, and averaged 61.1 overall in field-goal percentage. Defensively, he also averaged 2.4 steals per game.

He also was big when it counted most.

During the Christmas break, he scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the 55-31 win over Ozark in the championship game of Bank OZK Classic. In the three games in the tournament, he scored 57 points and had 23 rebounds.

In the Class A Region 1 championship game, Milum scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds. The game was particularly indicative of his overall ability. He scored three baskets off offensive rebounds. He drilled a three-pointer. He scored two baskets inside. In the third quarter, he scored four straight layups of which one was on a three-point play for a personal 9-0 run.

In the semifinals of the Class A state tournament in a 71-58 win over Shirley, he scored 24 points and had seven rebounds. The third quarter again was a showcase with 11 points, including three buckets inside, one off an offensive rebound, and a three-point play after a dazzling basket to cap a fast break.

In the state championship game, he was named the Most Valuable Player after scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds. He scored two-straight baskets late that tied the game at 42-42 with 1:24 left and then put County Line up, 44-42, with 56 seconds left.

"I didn't feel like I played my best, but my team had my back," Milum said. "We stuck together and got it done."

Milum also started on last year's team, which had four returning starters from a 40-5 season that ended with a 44-41 loss to Bradly on a rather controversial ending.

Obviously, the expectations were high with Milum, who had scored 16 points in that championship game loss, returning along with Drake Price, Kelby Rudd and Cooper Watson. Senior Caden Vest provided a huge boost off the bench this year, and Trent Johnston moved into the point guard spot after playing some last year.

"It helped a lot," Milum said. "Having a couple that were younger that played well with us really helped out."

Milum, who finished his career with 2,031 points, has played his final basketball game.

He plans on going to a trade school to become a lineman.

"I love working outside," Milum said. "I love working with my hands."

County Lines Aundrae Milum, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball player of the year.



