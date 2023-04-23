ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Roland freshman Hall made quick adjustment from junior high to varsity game





ROLAND, Okla. -- Davohn Hall grew up around and played against three older brothers, so there was no fear starting for the Rangers as a freshman.

"I've got a bunch of brothers and they're all older than I am, and I worked with them," Hall said. "When I got to high school, it just happened fast."

When Hall proved himself worthy of handling the point guard duties, it provided veteran coach Eddie Lewis the luxury of making a lineup change that resulted in a 24-3 season and Roland's 13th state tournament appearance. Hall is the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year.

"Carson Wiggins was our point guard last year, and we moved him over to a forward position," Lewis said. "Davohn came in the first day of practice, the kids really loved him and he had good relationships with the other players. He stepped in, and there was no looking back after he got on campus. We just went with it."

Hall; Wiggins; along with Davohn's older brother, senior Kyeree Hall; and Peyton Whisenhunt all earned postseason honors and led to one of the best seasons in Roland's illustrious basketball history.

"We played some really good teams and beat some really good teams," Lewis said. "The kids were really fun to coach. They got along and covered each other's back; they played hard together."

Lewis already had plans for Davohn Hall after watching him in junior high.

"I saw him play at Moffett his eighth-grade year," Lewis said. "He had some really good skills and did really well."

Davohn Hall had his first varsity dunk before Christmas and averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game. He also hit 41% of his 122 three-point attempts and 78% of his 100 free throws.

Playing against his older brothers prepared him for varsity basketball as a 15-year-old.

"It helped me a lot," Hall said. "I felt like I was already playing with NBA players. I had already competed against the best: my brothers. I knew what I had to do when I got out there."

It also provided him a rare season of playing with his immediate older brother Kyeree, who was a senior.

"It was crazy, it was a dream come true," Davohn Hall said. "It was the best season ever, a lot because I knew I had somebody."

The on-court connection between the two was obvious, especially on the highlight-reel, fast-break, alley-oop from Davohn to Kyeree for a dunk against rival Sallisaw, Okla.

"We're brothers, we're thinking the same thing," Davohn Hall.

Kyeree agreed that playing with his younger brother provided memories for a lifetime.

"I've never gotten to play with any of my brothers on varsity," said Kyeree, who was the Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Tournament MVP. "My older brothers, they were always super ahead of me and older than me a lot. This was the best year I've had."

Doryan Hall and Aaron were older brothers, while Kyeree and Davohn are the two middle children and Rashiya and Kestin are younger siblings.

This season was the first for the brothers to play at Roland as part of a military family.

"We're military kids, so we grew up all over the world," Kyeree Hall said. "This is my fourth high school I've been to, but it's the best high school I've been to."

Playing for a coaching legend certainly provided Kyeree a final hurrah for his high school career and provided Davohn a good foundation for the rest of his high school career.

Rolands Davohn Hall, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball newcomer of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Rolands Davohn Hall, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball newcomer of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Rolands Davohn Hall, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball newcomer of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





