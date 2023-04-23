Arkansas Arts Council names bladesmith ‘Lin’ Rhea as 2023’s Arkansas Living Treasure

The Arkansas Arts Council has named Linden "Lin" Rhea, a mastersmith with the American Bladesmithing Society who studied at the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing at Old Washington State Park, as its 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure.

The Living Treasure program recognizes masters of traditional crafts and/or folk arts in Arkansas.

"Lin Rhea is an outstanding addition to the Arkansas Living Treasure program," Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a news release. "He has contributed so much to the rich creative culture of Arkansas."

An independent panel of judges chose Rhea, who will be honored at a reception, 4-7 p.m. June 17 at Little Rock's Historic Arkansas Museum, where he demonstrates his craft for school groups and museum visitors. It will coincide with the grand reopening of the museum's Knife Gallery, which showcases several of Rhea's knives.

"I've gone back and looked at other videos the [Historic Arkansas Museum] has produced of the other Living Treasures and I know one or two of them personally, and I've known them for quite some time. But to be associated with that group is quite an honor," Rhea said in the news release.

Rhea has been a bladesmith for more than 20 years, merging historic processes with traditional and modern designs. He is also involved with a research project that is building a database of Bowie knives made in the 1830s by Arkansas blacksmith James Black of Washington, Ark.

His blades have won several design and craftsmanship awards and he works with the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" series.