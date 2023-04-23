Bare office walls helped steer him to collecting art

Curtis Finch Jr.'s first real art purchase was out of necessity. He needed something to put on the walls of his new office. His successful business career was the thing that ultimately led him to the art world, where he found a passion for works on paper.

Finch took at least one art course while he was a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., in the 1950s.

"In college, I knew I was going to get married so I took essentially an art appreciation course and I could tell a Cezanne from a van Gogh or a Rembrandt from a whatever," says Finch, 89. "I could tell enough to appreciate it."

He had visited a few museums in Europe as part of a student group led by his mother during that time as well.

"We were gone for two months," he says "We went on a ship and we started in France and then went down to the Riviera and over into Italy and then over into Switzerland and Germany and so on and we wound up in London. It was just to get a cultural education for kids."

After marrying his first wife and launching his career, Finch attended the first Beaux Arts Ball, a costume ball organized in 1963 by the Fine Arts Club, a group that worked alongside the Junior League of Little Rock and Winthrop and Jeanette Rockefeller to create the Museum of Fine Arts, which became the Arkansas Arts Center and which just reopened as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

"The arts center came into being because a group of women at the Junior League [of Little Rock] decided we needed a better art museum than we had," Finch points out. "The one that was in MacArthur Park at the time was created as a WPA project in 1937."

When the museum opened, Finch says, "It floundered. Then they hired Townsend Wolfe."

Wolfe was hired as director in 1968, and he honed the institution's focus on drawings and works on paper.

"In the mid-'70s, we were redoing our offices and so I went down to the arts center," he says.

Wolfe had prints laid out on tables, and Finch chose eight to 10 of them for the walls of his office.

"That was my first real exposure to buying anything like that," Finch says.

Finch was focused on his career then, working first in his family's furniture and appliance business and then the food service distribution business, and as he became more successful, he also became more in demand. He was invited to serve on the boards of several nonprofits, and in 1980, with no political experience to speak of, he helped lead Frank White to a winning gubernatorial campaign. Then, in 1982, he was asked to join the arts center board.

Finch initially balked at the prospect of sitting through two-and-a-half days of board meetings annually.

"Townsend was not only a good artist, he was a good businessman," Finch says. "He would have these budget meetings and he'd have the guy from the curators talk about what they were going to do, whoever was the head of the Children's Theater, whoever was the head of the Museum School ... they would go through all of this."

A close friend insisted he go, saying he would be glad he did.

"Well, I was glad I did," Finch says. "I learned all about the arts center and I had great respect for Townsend Wolfe."

In the late 1990s, Finch was tapped as chairman of the arts center's foundation. Part of his challenge was to raise capital for renovations and an expansion of the museum.

"We first started out thinking it was going to be a $10 million deal, and it turned out, no, the building was going to cost a little more so we had to add a little more to it -- it was going to be $20 million," he says. "It was a struggle. I mean, God Almighty, it was hard to get people interested in it."

He and Jackye, his wife, invited potential donors to their home.

"Jackye and I had fried chicken and pork chop dinners and we would invite prospective donors. We had them for a couple of years," he says.

The first piece of art Finch bought from a collector was an abstract.

"Then I found myself attracted to figurative work, particularly faces," he says.

By 2014, he had collected more than enough of those -- some commissioned, some bought on sight -- to have a traveling exhibition, "Face to Face: Artists' Self-Portraits From the Collection of Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr." with several stops around Arkansas and out-of-state as well, including Naples, Fla., where the Finches live during the winter months.

Finch says there are about 350 works on paper in his current collection, with pieces rotated in and out of the spots where they gaze out from the walls of his midtown home.

"I never have bought a piece because of the artist's name. I bought it because I liked it," he says. "We've already given about 100 to the arts center and we plan to give the rest of it eventually."

