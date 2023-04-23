Bears earn sweep, extend ASUN lead

CONWAY -- If there were any remaining doubts as to who the top team in the ASUN is, those were put to rest Saturday at Farris Field as the No. 24 University of Central Arkansas softball team won both games of its doubleheader with Liberty.

The Bears and Flames entered Saturday first and second in the ASUN standings, separated by a game. With wins of 6-1 and 1-0, UCA moved to 33-8 overall and 16-1 in ASUN play, holding a three-game lead over Jacksonville State.

In the first game, it took no time for UCA to jump in front. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Madi Young drew a walk. The next batter, Mary Kate Brown, drove her in with a double down the right field line to make the score 1-0.

Liberty (29-17, 12-5) tied the score in the top of the third inning on Caroline Hudson's home run into the left field bullpen.

But UCA answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Brown had an RBI single before Josie Willingham and Jenna Wildeman got back-to-back infield hits with the bases loaded to make it 4-1. A wild pitch then brought the lead to 5-1.

Brown drove in UCA's sixth run in the fifth inning with a bases-loaded walk.

In the second game, the offense dried up for both sides. UCA and Liberty combined for eight hits and four walks.

But with two outs in the sixth inning, the Bears strung hits together. Brown hit a two-out single, followed by a Morgan Nelson single and a Colleen Bare walk to load the bases. Jaylee Engelkes, who entered the game batting .164, hit a ball hard at Liberty shortstop Devyn Howard, forcing an error to score the lone run.

"She's struggled this year, but about the end of March, beginning of April, we just said we're going to ride with her," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "She's gotten some really good swings on the ball the last couple of weeks, and you can just tell it's coming around. So I hope she gets even hotter than she is now, coming at the end of the year."

Kayla Beaver struck out two of the final three Liberty batters to close the game and record her eighth shutout this season, clinching UCA's spot in ASUN Tournament with the win.

In the two games, Beaver and Jordan Johnson combined to allow 1 run on 6 hits, striking out 9.

"Both of them pitched so well, but the defense behind them was just as outstanding," Parsons said. "It's a lot easier to pitch when you have to run support and you get to five runs in the third inning. And so that was nice and made it easier to kind of attack them a little bit. They both pitched great."

UCA's defense was especially on display in the fifth inning of the second game when Young made two stops between short stop and third base before making long throws to first base to record outs.

Parsons said the junior shortstop's defense has allowed UCA to play aggressively both in its alignment of third baseman Kylie Griffin and letting Johnson and Beaver play to the ground ball.

"She's amazing. She gives us the freedom to pitch to her," Parsons said of Young. "She covers so much ground. She covers the 5-6 hole, up the middle and even the short balls in front. She's just a great talent to have around."

The Bears clinched the series win Saturday, their fifth straight, and pushed their winning streak to 14 games. They'll have a chance today at 10 a.m. to make it four of five sweeps in conference play.

"We have a lot of goals on our plate that we still want to accomplish," Parsons said. "Finishing this weekend, it's going to be a part of it. So hopefully we can continue this."