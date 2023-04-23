The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 13

Laurie and Kyle Curry, Benton, son.

April 14

Kayla and Eric Gomance, Hot Springs, son.

Kate and Brock Ferguson, Little Rock, son.

April 15

Hailey Nosler, Little Rock, son.

April 16

Brooke Ray and London Walker, Little Rock, son.

Nikki and Drew Myers, Beebe, son.

April 17

Katie and Jordan White, Sheridan, son.

April 18

Sharetta Walker and Blanton Harris, Little Rock, daughter.

Kristi and Jonathan Cortright, Bryant, daughter.

Haley and Tanner Vise, Benton, son.

April 20

Sarah and Chance Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 14

Layla Lopez and Alax Willsey, Camden, son.

April 15

Kayla Luker and Jonathan Davis, Hot Springs, daughter.

April 16

Sylvia Kitchen, Little Rock, son.