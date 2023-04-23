ELI CRANOR: Brief encounter with fame brings home the value of saying ‘NO’





I'm writing from 36,000 feet.

I'm somewhere over North Carolina headed for Lexington, Va. I'm going there to speak to the cadets at Virginia Military Institute. I'm not sure what to expect. Not really sure why they asked me. But here I am, on a plane, headed north.

After my talk is over, I'll drive up to Baltimore for an event with Laura Lippman. Laura has long been a literary hero of mine. So much so, that when my publicist asked what authors I thought might be willing to co-host an "Ozark Dogs" event, Laura was the first person I thought of.

My publicist laughed.

He didn't think there was any way Laura Lippman was going to agree to do an event with some young buck on his second book. And, if I'm being honest, I didn't either.

I'd only met Laura once, virtually, over a year ago. I'd interviewed her, and I think she enjoyed it, but during our talk she also mentioned this neon sign that hangs above her desk. It's a one-word sign, two glowing letters that spell "NO."

Laura went on to explain that "NO" was her secret sauce when it came to surviving the publishing industry.

A year ago, I didn't have a clue what she was talking about. A year ago, my first novel hadn't even come out. I was scraping and clawing for any semblance of publicity I could get.

A lot can change in a year.

The last 12 months have been like going from a garage band to a band with songs on the radio and a cross-country tour. It's hard to turn down a gig. I should attend every event, every speaking engagement, conference, award ceremony, gala, book launch, school visit, etc., etc., etc. ....

Right?

Wrong.

And here's why.

Nobody can run that fast forever. A dear friend of mine had a book come out last year, right around the same time as "Don't Know Tough." He was invited to a ton of events. He was everywhere, he went to everything, and then he checked himself into the hospital.

His body just shut down. The only answer the doctors could come up with was stress.

I'm not to that point yet (and my buddy has since made a full recovery, by the way). But I have gotten my first taste of "fame." I've seen how intoxicatingly dangerous it can be.

I like to say a writer is the lowest level of rock star. While that's true, certain writers are actually pretty high up there on the rock star spectrum, at least in their respective realms. But there's a price that comes from any from any form of celebrity, and that price is time.

When you enter the public eye, your time is no longer your own.

For a novelist, this is really risky business.

It takes an inordinate amount of quiet time to draft a manuscript. And if all you're doing is going around speaking at galas and promoting your book, when will you find the time to write the next one?

You won't.

Which is exactly why Laura has that neon "NO" hanging above her desk.

In the end, though, the balance is different for everyone. There's no secret formula for how to protect your time. But now, sadly, my time is up. I've got to run. My plane just touched down in Virginia.

Eli Cranor is the critically acclaimed author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.



