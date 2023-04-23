Buffs give ‘Prime’ one cheerful debut

BOULDER, Colo. -- The cold and snowy day at Folsom Field began with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders taking off his white cowboy hat near midfield and taking a bow.

It ended in virtually the same spot, with the Buffaloes huddled around their new coach and the crowd cheering.

Sanders and the Buffaloes certainly staged quite a show Saturday with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store come fall.

In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the snowy conditions, the Buffaloes showed something they haven't in a hot minute -- promise.

"I'm amazed and just stoked," said Sanders, who's overhauling a squad that went 1-11 last season. "Today was phenomenal. I'm really happy, appreciative and thankful."

All of it was quite a spectacle. There was the kickoff by Peggy Coppom, a big Buffaloes fan in her 90s who Sanders enticed to boot the ball to begin the action.

"Her kickoff was phenomenal. Went through the uprights and everything," joked Sanders, who called her the MVP.

The announced attendance was 47,277 fans, which was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined.

Standers stood out in his cowboy hat, puffy vest with "Prime" stenciled on it and the gold whistle dangling from his neck. He had his play-calling sheet clipped to his side, but he was more motivator than play-caller as he stood behind the line of scrimmage.

"I've never seen this type of energy. This is the spring game, remember, a scrimmage," Bloom said with a laugh. "It's unbelievable. Coach Prime has exceeded everybody's expectations. I think a lot of people knew, including me, that if we could get him here, the buzz would be back. I don't think anybody imagined this -- even in your wildest expectations."

The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State.

"We're heading in a great direction," said Shedeur Sanders, who wore gold-colored cleats. "Everybody had a great time."

The elder Sanders was hoping for a 55-degree day and sun. Instead, he got 32 degrees and snow, which made it so that Ralphie, the school's live buffalo mascot, couldn't run the field.

This was really the first thing that didn't go according to Sanders' plan since he signed on in December.

The Buffaloes energized the fans right away with Shedeur Sanders connecting with Hunter for an early 14-yard score.

"I was looking for certain people to do certain things," said Deion Sanders, whose team opens the season at TCU on Sept. 2. "And the certain people that I was looking for to do certain things, they did those things really, really well."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, rolls out to pass the ball as running back Anthony Hankerson blocks in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders clears snow from the field as he warms up before the team's spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



A security guard heads down a set of stairs through the stands as workers clear the gridiron at Folsom Field before Colorado's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo, after a spring snowstorm swept over the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Workers clear the field at Folsom Field before Colorado's spring NCAA football game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo., following a snowstorm. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado head coach Deion Sanders exhorts fans as he steps on to the field for the team's spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, walks with his father, head coach Deion Sanders, before the team's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado inside linebacker Marvin Ham II, left, runs into wide receiver Travis Hunter in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

