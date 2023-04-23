Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer | Today at 2:45 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Clark Contractors, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, $4,000,000.

CBM Construction, 5500 W. 12th St., Little Rock, $1,800,000.

Michael Richard Fritz, 7410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $500,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 17901 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $310,000.

Central Construction, 1506 Market St., Little Rock, $247,416.

Kinco Constructors, 10800 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $2,426,609.

Nidia Cochran, 12301 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Randy James Construction, 19 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $480,000.

Arts Classic Homes, 7 Oak Glen Lane, Little Rock, $380,000.

Art Norris, 4218 Fairview Road, Little Rock, $375,000.

Dreams to Realities Build, 7920 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Randy James Construction, 309 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $325,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 73 Copper Way, Little Rock, $223,000.

Chris Debin Remodel, 17 Riverbend Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 142 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $196,800.

Progressive Construction, 3315 Whitfield St., Little Rock, $182,000.

Lewis & Co., 9905 Catskill Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Best Builders, Inc., 209 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $135,000.

Metro Builders & Restoration, 7505 Illinois St., Little Rock, $109,025.

Wilkins Remodeling, 8 Bradford Court, Little Rock, $100,000.

Urban Frontier, LLC, 2216 W. 17th St., Little Rock, $85,000.

Chris Carpenter, 2704 S. Van Buren St., Little Rock, $75,000.

Bosley Construction, 1616 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

