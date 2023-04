The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

7710 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Dollar General, 4:22 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

40 Barbara Dr., residential, Chanay Johnson, 9:13 a.m. April 17, property valued at $802.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Terrance Smith, 11:39 a.m. April 17, property valued at $701.

4523 Ludwig St., residential, Cheryl Warren, 5:03 p.m. April 17, property valued at $2,500.

3124 Madison St., residential, Brianna Boone, 7:35 a.m. April 18, property valued at $2,010.

1809 S. Cedar St., residential, Michael Brown, 10:12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $675.

4417 W. 26th St., commercial, Access Realty, 11:24 a.m. April 18, property valued at $1,950.

10109 W. 36th St., residential, Oscar Gomez, 8:30 a.m. April 20, property valued at $4,970.

49 Purdue Cir., residential, Sharon Tunstall, 9:12 a.m. April 20, property valued at $500.

72206

1913 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, T Force, 3:23 p.m. April 17, property valued at $9,001.

72209

2401 W. 65th St., residential, Clarence Knight, 4:57 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

8520 Terryson Dr., residential, Cheryl Tucker, 3:23 a.m. April 17, property valued at $1,001.

10215 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., commercial, Dollar Tree, 3:03 a.m. April 18, property value unknown.

9119 Merrivale Dr., residential, Shauntea Gardner, 5:58 a.m. April 19, property valued at $14,351.

5808 Hutsell Road, residential, Temiko Johnson, 4:10 p.m. April 19, property valued at $801.

72210

12626 Lawson Road, commercial, Dollar General, 1:45 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

72211

500 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Donna Poullos, 12:19 p.m. April 17, property valued at $255.

601 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Shantanna Wainwright, 3:33 p.m. April 17, property value unknown.

500 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Kiara Barber, 10:01 a.m. April 19, property valued at $3,010.

10 Walnut Valley Dr., residential, Dylan Crutchfield, 12:01 p.m. April 19, property valued at $500.

11200 W. Markham St., commercial, West Colonial, 1:43 a.m. April 20, property valued at $3,400.

27 Pleasant Cove, residential, Charlotte Jackson, 5:53 p.m. April 20, property valued at $1,251.