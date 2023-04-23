Business people

Tina Archer-Cope, vice president of sales for Experience Fayetteville, was named Emerging Tourism Star by eTourism Summit 2023. Archer-Cope was nominated for the award by her peers. While she has 15 years of career experience in the hospitality industry after earning a bachelor's degree in hospitality administration from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville, she has been in the travel and tourism sector for only two years, making her eligible for the award presented to those who have been in the field for fewer than five years.

Maggie Rogers Dillard has been named director of interiors for Verdant Studio, a Rogers-based art, architecture, research and interiors firm. Dillard holds her National Council for Interior Design Qualification, is licensed in multiple states and is a member of the International Interior Design Association, the American Society of Interior Designers and the Allied American Institute of Architects.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.