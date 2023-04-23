Saracen Casino Resort assures amid shakeup





A change in the Quapaw leadership does not mean a change in the operations of Saracen Casino Resort, said Carlton Saffa, chief market officer for the casino.

Joseph Tali Byrd, leader of the Quapaw Nation, announced his resignation, effective April 15, nation officials stated in a brief press release. No reason was given, but Byrd had been the subject of a recall petition.

According to Indianz.com, an online publication covering Native American affairs, critics of the leader had accused him of failing to attend tribal meetings and to handle other tribal business and for running for a leadership position with the Cherokee Nation.

Saffa said he had spoken with Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson to ease their concerns over Byrd's departure.

"If what we do at Saracen makes sense, it makes sense no matter who is chairman," Saffa said. "The rumors that follow such an announcement that we are for sale or are not building the hotel are simply false."

The city and county receive gambling tax proceeds from Saracen as well as sales and property taxes.

Saffa said the change in nation leadership won't change what Saracen is doing.

"It's a big deal, but in terms of Saracen's operations, we are still with our foot on the gas pedal."

Byrd was first elected in July 2020 and then reelected two years later. His departure leaves a vacancy that will have to be filled through the election of a new chairman, according to Indianz.com.

In a statement made during the business meeting, which can be viewed on YouTube, Byrd said he was leaving under duress.

"For my entire time in office, my character, integrity and morals have been questioned," he said. "I've received death threats and many friends have become foes. Instead of giving in, I chose to double down and be the leader that was needed during a time of much unrest. ..."

"The reality is that I can no longer do what is necessary because it requires me to stay on the warpath. And even though it's something I am good at, it's a path I am unwilling to continue down -- especially while I help my partner raise our two daughters."

Byrd was the first new chairman in 20 years and had replaced John Berrey, who is facing criminal charges in tribal court over corruption charges of allegedly using tribal funds to pay for personal expenses and also civil charges over pay raises for himself.

Asked about the shakeup, Saffa said he avoids talking about such matters.

"I don't have an opinion on tribal politics," Saffa said. "My job is to maximize the profits of Saracen Casino. I work for the tribe. I don't work for this chairman or that chairman."



