Certainty of punishment will deter crime

Though there are exceptions, state legislators often agree on more issues than people might think. A prime example: We must do better at addressing crime. Our beloved state has the fourth highest violent crime rate in America, and violent crime remains on the rise.

When a violent crime is committed, most agree that our justice system should have three responses: 1. arrest the offender, 2. incarcerate them for an appropriate length of time, and 3. for the vast majority of offenders who will be released, prepare them to re-enter society so they don't re-offend.

As a state, we are already national leaders in the second response of incarceration. Our incarceration rate is third in the U.S. and substantially higher than any democracy in the world. In a comparison among seven Southern states on assault, robbery, and drug offenses, Arkansas is No. 1 for average time served--not sentence length--for all three.

When drugs are the primary offense, the average time served in Arkansas is more than 2.5 times that of Alabama and Missouri.

But when it comes to the first and third responses, arresting violent criminals and ensuring incarcerated offenders don't recidivate, we have failed.

Thus, it was surprising when Act 659, the primary criminal justice legislation this session, focused on longer sentencing without doing anything to address arrests or enough to address recidivism. It's even more surprising when you consider that evidence is scarce that longer sentencing has much effect on deterrence or crime rate. After all, we already incarcerate more people than just about anyone for longer than just about anyone, yet we have more violent crime than just about anyone.

It's surprising yet again when you hear the financial cost of doubling down on longer sentencing--$470 million up front, with an annual cost of over $30 million when fully implemented. Will spending those dollars make us safer?

Here's what will make us safer: arresting violent criminals. In Arkansas, our clearance rate for violent crime is 39 percent. Essentially, this means that when a violent crime is reported to police, an arrest is made in only 39 percent of cases. Certainty of punishment, rather than the length of it, is the best deterrent of crime. Think of it this way: Are you less likely to speed if you know the fine is $250 instead of $150, or if you know a police officer is on the road checking your speed?

Arkansans are not deterred from violent behavior because they know there's a better than 60 percent chance they won't be arrested. We can and must do better.

A bill from this legislative session, Act 775, seeks to address this. Act 775 establishes a grant program to provide law enforcement with resources to address violent crime and increase clearance rates. Grant funding can support increased investigatory capacity, community engagement, and technology and data improvements.

Act 775 also creates the possibility for greater funding of victim-witness coordinators and other victim services. These programs are modeled after similar programs in states like Oklahoma that have been proven to reduce violent crime.

The problem with Act 775: Unlike Act 659, it has not been funded. We like to say "Do the crime, do the time." But no one does the time without an arrest, and more than 60 percent of reported violent crimes in Arkansas never result in an arrest. Most victims of violent crime never see justice. Moving forward, if we are serious about reducing and deterring violent crime in Arkansas, then we will properly fund Act 775 and other methods that have proven results.

What about the third response, ensuring that offenders don't re-offend? Like our 39 percent clearance rate, Arkansas' recidivism rate is abysmal: 46 percent of people released from prison in Arkansas return to incarceration within three years. People on supervision (probation or parole) account for 16 percent of the people arrested for violent crimes and 62 percent of prison admissions. It's clear that repeat offenders are a primary driver of prison admissions in Arkansas, overcrowding our county jails and prisons in the process.

If we cut recidivism in half, as other Southern states have done when they've made smart investments, then we'd cut violent crime by 8 percent and prison admissions by a staggering 31 percent.

In Missouri, they've improved supervision practices, increased law enforcement resources to address violent crime, and increased treatment opportunities for people on supervision. Consequently, their prison population had 3,800 fewer inmates than initially projected.

In Texas, they increased treatment capacity and community corrections facilities, expanded transitional housing for people on parole, and increased in-prison substance use treatment. Consequently, their prison population had 9,000 fewer inmates than initially projected.

Missouri and Texas solved their prison capacity issues not by building beds, but by being smart. Both Missouri and Texas have lower violent crime rates than Arkansas.

If Missouri and Texas can be tough and smart on crime, so can Arkansas. And we must. In fairness, Act 659 included some meaningful reforms that target the reduction of recidivism, and I applaud and support those efforts. They weren't nearly enough, however, and, as with Act 775, the funding of these reforms remains in question.

Act 659 did create a task force to take a hard look at recidivism in Arkansas, with recommendations for the Legislature in 2025. I have high hopes for this task force. If we do the work and make smart investments, then we can reduce recidivism, thereby reducing crime and prison admissions simultaneously.

While I'm concerned that we missed a huge opportunity to address violent crime with Act 659, we have real opportunities ahead to reduce violent crime. We must fund Act 775 and similar programs that will lead to arrests of those committing violent crimes.

And we must do the hard work and make the investments necessary to reduce recidivism. If we prioritize this work and do it well, it would mean safer communities, taking better care of our citizens, and lowering our tax burden for incarceration--a win-win-win we can all agree on.

Clarke Tucker of Little Rock is an Arkansas state senator.