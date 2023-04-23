Children’s Hospital beneficiary of a la Carte





Angel One Transport Hangar, home to two helicopters used to transport patients to Arkansas Children's Hospital, was transformed April 13 into an airy venue for a la Carte benefiting the hospital.

The quote "We cannot change the wind, but we can adjust our sails" provided the theme for the evening. Nautical elements such as a sailboat and oars decorated the space with a large light fixture created in the shape of canoe with hanging light bulbs suspended overhead. Bouquets of spring flowers decorated cocktail tables.





Twenty-five restaurants lined the hangar offering tasty bites to the partygoers while DJ Jellybean provided entertainment. Signature drinks created for the evening were the Nantucket Spritz and Sea Breeze.

Callie Gutierrez served as event chairwoman, Jones and Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry was presenting sponsor and Cathy Browne was premier sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









