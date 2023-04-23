Sections
WINGS OF AN ANGEL

Children’s Hospital beneficiary of a la Carte

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:20 a.m.
Cherie Abston, Cathy Browne, Terry and Janis Williams and Terri Hollingsworth on 04/14/23 at Arkansas Children's Hospital's a la Carte held at the Angel One Transport Hanger. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Angel One Transport Hangar, home to two helicopters used to transport patients to Arkansas Children's Hospital, was transformed April 13 into an airy venue for a la Carte benefiting the hospital.

The quote "We cannot change the wind, but we can adjust our sails" provided the theme for the evening. Nautical elements such as a sailboat and oars decorated the space with a large light fixture created in the shape of canoe with hanging light bulbs suspended overhead. Bouquets of spring flowers decorated cocktail tables.


Twenty-five restaurants lined the hangar offering tasty bites to the partygoers while DJ Jellybean provided entertainment. Signature drinks created for the evening were the Nantucket Spritz and Sea Breeze.

Callie Gutierrez served as event chairwoman, Jones and Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry was presenting sponsor and Cathy Browne was premier sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



