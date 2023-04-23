Clark-Hossler on top with bogey-free play

AVONDALE, La. -- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 62 in better-ball play Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead through three rounds at the Zurich Classic.

"It's going to be a cool environment and a unique experience frankly to have a chance to win a golf tournament with a partner," Hossler said. "So, it will be a nice little Sunday for us."

Clark and Hossler have finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard on the strength of steady and largely mistake-free play. While they have not accounted for any of the 25 eagles during the tournament, they have not posted a single bogey in 54 holes, either.

They birdied 10 holes in the third round to put them at 26 under -- a stroke ahead of Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell -- heading into the final round.

Clark made two birdie putts from beyond 20 feet -- a 26-footer on par-4 12th and a 21-footer on the par-3 third.

"I hope tomorrow we're light and loose like we've been all three days," Clark said. "If the momentum goes in our direction, I hope we just keep riding it."

While the 29-year-old Clark and 28-year-old Hossler do not have a PGA Tour victory between them, both have several top-20 finishes this season. Clark finished fifth at the Valspar Championship. Hossler tied for 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"Frankly, getting yourself in position to win a golf tournament is difficult, and closing the deal is really hard," Hossler said. "The more opportunities you get, the more comfortable you get, and hopefully we can lean on that."

Im and Mitchell also went bogey free with 10 birdies to remain one shot back at 25-under. Their highlights included Im's 23-foot birdie putt on No. 3.

Tied for third were Vincent Norman and Matthias Schwab, Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Matthew NeSmith, and Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, three shots back.

All 35 teams to make the cut began the third round within six shots of one another. But just 12 teams were within six shots of the lead heading into today.

Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick posted their second 10-under round in three days. Both came in the better ball format which, theoretically, would have allowed the more accomplished Matt Fitzpatrick -- the defending U.S. Open champion and winner of the RBC Heritage last week -- to carry the team.

But in both better ball rounds, Alex had as many or more birdies. They each had five in the first and Alex had six of their 11 birdies on Saturday. They would have had the day's best round if not for a bogey on the par-4 sixth.

They enter the final round -- which will be played in the alternate-shot format -- five shots back.

Charlie Hoffman, who teamed up with Nick Watney, made the first hole-in-one of this year's tournament on the 210-yard, par-3 ninth. It was the third of his career.

Matt Fitzpatrick, right greets his teammate and brother Alex Fitzpatrick, both of England, after they finished the day on the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Beau Hossler walks off the 18th green after his teammate Wyndham Clark made a birdie putt to take the lead at the end of the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Wyndham Clark walks off the 18th green after making a birdie putt for his team with Beau Hossler to take the lead at the end of the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Davis Riley, left, and teammate Nick Hardy talk on the 7th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, hits onto the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Taylor Moore hits off the rough along the seventh fairway during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

