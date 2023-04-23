Club news: Pan Can, Hill Hikers, Civil War

PanCan

Arkansas PanCan will hold their monthly volunteer meeting at 2 p.m. today at the Pabst Office, 3350 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 103, in Rogers. There is a virtual option, as well. This meeting will be to finalize preparation for PurpleStride 2023.

On April 29 PanCan will hold its race/walk to end pancreatic cancer at Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. It's an event to celebrate survivors and honor those we have lost. Jaclyn and Jason from "GoodDay NWA" are emcees. The primary goal is to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan) for desperately needed research, but it's also to connect with others here in the community so they know they aren't alone and that there is hope.

There is still time to register, start a team or participate by volunteering.

Information: secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride.

SUV

The General McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Members and guests will gather at 6 p.m. for social time and an off-the-menu meal, with the business meeting following.

The SUV is a patriotic fraternal organization made up of descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard or who served as government officials between the years 1861-1865, during the Civil War. All are welcome, and associate memberships are available.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will hold a walking event April 29 in Springdale. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ozark Highlands Nature Center at 3400 N. 40th St. The 5K and 10K walks are on paved trails starting at the Nature Center, walking to and around Lake Springdale, through rolling hills and woods to J.B. Hunt Park and ending back at the Nature Center.

The event is open to everyone. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. An AVA athletic waiver must be signed by those participating in any event. A parent or guardian must sign for children younger than 18. The fee for event credit is $3. Anyone may participate for free, after signing the waiver, if no credit is desired. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista.

Terry Winschel, longtime staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author, will once again be the guest speaker. The presentation is free and open to the public. Winschel's program will be "Shut Up As In A Trap: Citizens Under Siege."

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@gmail.com.

Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Melanie Golightly from Lenexa, Kan. Her message is titled "Pursuing Perfection -- Provided with Peace." The special feature will be "Custom Design -- Hair Solutions" by Amanda Wambold.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon May 5.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

MOAA

Each year, the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America holds a communication award contest to identify those councils and chapters that do an outstanding job communicating with their members and community. Recently the Northwest Arkansas Chapter was notified by MOAA National that it had earned the highest level (5 stars) for the MOAA Communications Award. The award is based on the Chapter's bimonthly newsletter which is sent to more than 400 recipients.

The newsletter typically contains information about the myriad programs the Chapter pursues. These include state and federal legislative initiatives, U.S. Flag education taught to more than 3,700 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas each year, the Chapter's veterans' scholarship program, VA highlights, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, support for the Boys and Girls State programs, and an innovative mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

Chapter membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 100 members, actively supports these initiatives.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Quilt Show awards Image 0 (Butterfly): Betty Taylor Best of Show Image 3 (Squares): Sharon Phillips Judge's Choice Image 4 (Sunburst): Kathy Garringer Judge's Choice



