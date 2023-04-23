Date set for U.S. 61 bridge online talk

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a recorded, virtual meeting about proposed plans to replace the existing bridge over Frenchman's Bayou on U.S. 61 in Mississippi County in northeast Arkansas.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments starting Monday. The period ends at 4:30 p.m. May 8.

To access the pre-recorded presentation and offer comments, the public can go to https://bit.ly/3mWt5AZ. The website will provide the same project information and handouts that would be presented at an in-person meeting.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

Online comment forms are available, too, with an option to print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

Those without internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or email karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.