Districts OK teacher raises

HOT SPRINGS -- With the recently-approved Arkansas LEARNS Act going into effect this fall, Garland County schools are preparing by revising and approving new salary schedules this spring to reflect the upcoming changes.

Both the Hot Springs and Lake Hamilton school districts approved the raising of their minimum teacher salaries to $50,000, as required by the law, during their regular monthly board meetings this week. Those teachers who make $48,001 or above will receive a $2,000 raise.

Currently, the starting salary for a first-year teacher in the Hot Springs School District is $41,931, while Lake Hamilton's starting rate is $43,550.

Lakeside School District Superintendent Shawn Cook said their board plans to address its new salary schedule at next month's meeting on May 16. Lakeside currently starts its teachers out at $45,968 for those with a bachelor's degree, and $50,091 for those with a master's, making it the highest-paying in the county and fifth-highest statewide.

Prior to the act, the state's minimum teacher salary was $36,000.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus presented their draft, which had been approved by the district's personnel policies committee, to the board Tuesday night. In implementing the pay increases, the overall additional cost to the district is approximately $630,000, she said.

"We will continue to honor any employees who receive a master's degree, because we currently have a separate column for those employees," she said.

According to the new schedule, any certified employee receiving a master's degree in May or August this year will be placed at the appropriate level on the 2022-2023 salary schedule, or receive a $2,000 raise, or be brought up to $50,000 -- whichever of the three is greatest.

Any employee new to the district for the 2023-2024 school year will be placed at the appropriate current-year level and receive the same increase as other employees, appropriate to their situation in accordance with the LEARNS Act.

"We realize this isn't fair; we've been very transparent about that," she said. "Because the reality in our district is that individuals with a bachelor's degree and 0-10 years experience, and individuals with a master's degree and 0-2 years of experience, will all make the same amount next year.

"But that is what the Arkansas LEARNS Act is requiring us to do. So as part of this draft, we are going to work together with the PPC and the administration beginning in September to work on a new, full, overworked salary schedule once we have all the funding information and we know that we can move forward and fiscally support a new salary schedule."

The district's new salary schedule provides an increase for classified employees, as well. Nehus noted the act did not address pay for classified staff and recommended, with prior approval from the PPC, that all hourly employees receive a $2 per hour raise and all classified salaried staff a $2,000 raise.

She said there are many unknowns in regard to funding at the time the schedule was drafted.

"This salary schedule is proposed so the district can generate contracts and begin the new school year without interruption to general and daily operations. Administration will work with the PPC beginning in September to review the salary schedule after all funding has been shared and more information is available," she said.

Lake Hamilton Superintendent Shawn Higginbotham said during Monday night's regular monthly meeting that the majority of their teachers will receive a $2,000 increase, due to them already being above the $50,000 pay threshold.

He noted the approved model is transitional and temporary, until they can develop a more consistent schedule that complies with the LEARNS Act.