Eggs-ceptional event

April 13 was an Eggs-Quisite evening for Youth Home supporters, who feasted on six-course selections, with wine pairings, prepared by local chefs, all for the purpose of raising funds for Youth Home Inc.

The Eggs-Quisite Evening dinner, served in the St. Andrew's Ballroom at the Chenal Country Club, was prepared by Shane Henderson of Ben E. Keith, James McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, Patrick Carter and Jordan Davis of the Chenal Country Club, Kennedy Cotton of Heritage Catering, Titus Holly of The Pantry, Scott Rains of Table 28, and Brayan McFadden of Brood and Barley. Phillip Mayfield of Kemuri West was the mixologist for the event.

Auction items included meals made by some of the state's most well-known chefs, as well as art and travel packages -- including a five-night stay in Paris along with a culinary workshop at Le Cordon Bleu; a five-night stay at the Bidwell in Portland and Hotel 1000 in Seattle with a champagne brunch cruise, a scenic ride on the Amtrak Cascades Train and a day trip to the infamous Mt. Ranier; and a five-night stay in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Barcelona with a full-day tour of Girona and the Vineyards of Baix Emporada, a private market tour and a paella-making experience.

Youth Home offers behavioral health care for children and families around the state.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh