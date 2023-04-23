Elizabeth Anne Tlapek Bobby Joe Turbeville III

Elizabeth Anne Tlapek became the bride of Bobby Joe Turbeville III, who goes by Trey, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Cathedral of St. Andrew. Officiating were the Rev. Stephen J. Gadberry of St. Theresa Catholic Church and the Rev. Robert Cook with Saint Andrew's Anglican Church.

Parents of the bride are Karen and Chuck Tlapek of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Dina and Dr. John Wells of Centerton, the late Linda Folsom Wells of Fort Smith, Lucille Tlapek of Little Rock and the late John "Jack" Tlapek of El Dorado.

Susan and Joe Turbeville Jr. of El Dorado are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are Evelyn and the late Bobby Joe Turbeville and Mary Jo and Kenneth P. Oliver Jr., all also of El Dorado.

Ceremony music was by organist Beau Baldwin, trumpeter Ben Keating and cantor Rosemaire Ochoa.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a strapless trumpet-style gown of white silk mikado with a sweetheart bodice embellished with pleating. She carried a white bouquet of hydrangeas and garden roses.

Maid of honor was her sister Emma Tlapek of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Taylor Ann Tlapek of Nashville, Tenn., sister-in-law of the bride; Caroline Clare Webre, Bailey Whittington Pollock, Ashley Young Williamson, and Emile Turbeville Snyder, sister of the groom, all of Little Rock; Kathleeen Wilson Bruno of Abu Dhabi, cousin of the bride; Elizabeth Ann Kolar and Megan Grace Kolar, both of Dallas; Taylor Marie Kinsey of Jonesboro; Madeleine Rae Polk, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; Abigail Anne Vondran of Memphis; and Johnna Marie Barfield of White Hall. They wore dusty blue dresses and carried clutches of blue hydrangeas.

Flower girls were Elizabeth Ann Wilson of Arlington, Va., and Piper Kate Herridge of Centerton, and ring bearers were Beau Matthew Wilson of Fayetteville and Thomas Oliver Snyder of Little Rock.

The father of the groom served as best man. Groomsmen were Matthew MacMillan Snyder, Matthew Ross Chaffin, John Garrett Worsham, Reid Allen Counce and Derrick Alan Henry, all of Little Rock; Gary "Paul" Anzalone of Searcy; John "Jack" Robert Tlapek, Nashville, Tenn.; Samuel "Weston" Cox, and Connor Rowe McClurkan, both of Jonesboro; Justin Michael Hobbs of Denver; and James "Ryan" Johnson of Lake Chicot.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock which was decorated with arrangements of white and pale pink roses, hydrangeas, iris and blue delphinium in blush-colored urns. Music was by Manhattan from the Jordan Kahn Music Company.

The bride graduated with high distinction from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and with honors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a master's in physician assistant studies. She is a physician assistant at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University. He is a commercial development manager for Monument Chemical of Houston.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Turks and Caicos Islands.