Farewell, Beast

Atop the list of things that create anxiety is undoubtedly awaiting the results of a cancer scan. Do I have cancer? How much? Is the invader still inside me, or did the treatments kill it?

Those days of waiting invariably evoke reflection on so many "what-ifs" that trying to focus on much else at the time can seem pointless.

At least that's how I felt after my recent PET scan to determine whether Dr. James Y. Suen's seven-hour surgery in January to remove the large squamous cell cancer entrenched along my left jawline had been successful.

I kept remembering the last time I underwent one of these scans only to learn four days later that 35 radiation and seven chemotherapy treatments over six weeks had not done their job. The Beast still was hanging on. So it was difficult to be confident this latest one would prove different.

But in testament to never assuming and to the power of many prayers over months from across our state (many thanks again, readers), this time there was no remaining sign of the cancer after three months.

It shouldn't have been a surprise, considering Dr. Suen had to remove a jugular vein and outer carotid artery along with my all-important vagus nerve on the left side.

The Beast had wrapped itself around those, leaving only the internal carotid intact next to my cranium. Had he failed to successfully remove the cancer, it would have invaded my skull to cause a stroke, likely within a year.

Dr. Suen had told me that had he gotten to the nerve and arteries six weeks earlier, he might have been able to save them all. I'll back up from there and say had the radiation and chemo done their job, which happens in a majority of cases, I would never have had to have surgery and lose half of my tongue's mobility and be left with only half of a functioning voice box. I also remain on a feeding tube and can't lift my left arm above my shoulder.

So many good people across Arkansas have written to say they have been praying for me since radiation and chemo began last summer, and even more following the surgery. I believe their many kindnesses have played a key role in being cancer-free.

It's indeed reassuring and heartwarming to receive those messages. How humbling.

Yet at the same time, as I told my speech and swallow therapist Julie Brandon at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, this experience can be compared with an imaginary car that ran me down but didn't kill me, leaving me with permanent damage to the quality of what life remains.

While continuing recovery has been difficult, it is what it is and I am thankful, especially when I look around and see so many others as bad off or in much worse condition than me; then I feel more fortunate and include them in my own prayers.

Everything from cancer to Parkinson's, ALS, Alzheimer's and other diseases and mishaps often arise to bring an abrupt and permanent end to what we'd come to know as normal.

I'll continue to pray and settle for being eternally grateful to Dr. Suen for extending my life with his sincere concern and remarkable skills as a surgeon, as I will for other physicians such as Dr. Paul Neis of Mountain Home and Nurse Practitioner Jason Froeschle in Harrison who have cared for me through the ordeal.

Yet, what I would have given to have emerged from this long war in a much different place than I find myself at 76.

Show the manifesto

So where is that manifesto, Nashville, Tenn., Police Chief John Drake? It's going on a month since Audrey Hale, a twisted, mentally disturbed transgender person who claimed the pronouns "he/him" in a public profile, entered the Covenant School in Nashville where Hale once attended and coldly shot to death three 9-year-old students and three adult school staff members.

Hale was fatally shot by two police officers before she could slay even more innocents. After the murders, Nashville police revealed Hale left behind a so-called "manifesto" and other journals of ramblings believed to contain reasoning behind murdering six people.

But those authorities haven't released any of it. Withholding the dead killer's thinking and possible rationale is a gross violation of public trust. It's also unacceptable that a tax-supported police department withholds the killer's motives behind committing this tragedy.

Simplest put, who is Chief Drake protecting at this point and why?

Your GodNod

I'm still in the market for your GodNod story about the inexplicable things that happened in your life that were beyond coincidence. The stories I've shared have included everything from a single shrub on a steep barren hillside growing in the only possible place to save a sliding man's life, a rural gas station that vanished, a disembodied voice at an intersection that saved a motorist's life, and unusual signs that altered lives.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.