Fayetteville council on fence about painting AND1 advertisement on Walker Park basketball courts, seeks feedback





FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council is divided over whether to accept an offer from Walmart and clothing brand AND1 to paint and refurbish the basketball courts at Walker Park.

Some members say that accepting the deal would result in a giant advertisement painted in one of the city's most popular parks. Other members see the offer as a way to spruce up the courts for free and provide backpacks and shoes to children in need.

Council members on Tuesday voted 4-4 -- with Mayor Lioneld Jordan casting the tie-breaking vote -- to hold the proposal until its May 2 meeting. If approved, Walmart and AND1 would pay to paint the basketball courts with artwork associated with the AND1 brand. The branding typically depicts a generic basketball player and streetball-style art. Logos for Walmart and AND1 also could be painted on the court surface.

Additionally, the companies plan to hold a backpack and shoe giveaway for children before school starts next semester. The court project and giveaway event are part of AND1's 30th anniversary.

AND1 is a footwear and clothing company founded in 1993 in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Walmart sells AND1 products in its stores.

A few other cities have accepted similar arrangements with AND1. Each court features city-specific elements. For example, an outdoor basketball court at Cordelia Park in Charlotte, N.C., is painted blue and purple for the Charlotte Hornets, the city's NBA team. A court at DeFremery Park in Oakland, Calif., features the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

The company would have its own team of artists, Illuminaries Murals & Design from the Bay Area and San Diego in California, as well as a local artist, come up with a design specific to Fayetteville, said Alison Jumper, the city's director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs. The paint would last three to five years and the city would be under no obligation to repaint the court after it fades. Total investment between the court project and giveaway event is about $200,000, she said.

Walker Park has one full-sized court with two goals and two half courts with a goal each. The proposal would have all of the basketball courts painted, Jumper said. Refurbishing may include resurfacing the courts, replacing goals or adding seating, she said.

Renovating the courts is on the parks capital project plan for 2028, but the courts are overdue for some work, Jumper said. The last time they were resurfaced was 20 years ago, she said.

The project also would fit well within an overall plan for the park the city is developing, Jumper said.

"This improvement and the event itself could be a great engagement opportunity for the master plan, to raise awareness for that park and get more public input, while celebrating a new mural," she said.

The city's resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board endorsed the proposal unanimously earlier this month. The Arts Council, another resident advisory panel, discussed the proposal Wednesday and plans to take it up again before the May 2 City Council meeting after having some questions answered.

Council Member Sonia Harvey, who represents the south part of town, said she considered painting the court to be public art as well as an advertisement. She had concerns about promoting specific businesses in the city's park and how the city essentially would be aligning itself with the companies.

Advertising is ubiquitous in society, and public spaces typically provide refuge from commercialism, Harvey said. A giant ad doesn't seem appropriate in a city park, she said.

"When we go into our public spaces, we look for a visual rest and a neutral space, and that is really part of our relaxation," Harvey said.

Other features at parks have naming rights because of donations, but nothing on the scale of what's being proposed at the Walker Park courts, Harvey said. IAMS dog park sits on the west side of Bryce Davis Park with a sign that has the company's name. Other features, such as the playground donated by the Rotary Club of Fayetteville at Kessler Mountain Regional Park, also have signs.

Council Members D'Andre Jones, Sarah Moore and Teresa Turk joined Harvey in voting to hold the proposal so the Arts Council could provide feedback. Harvey said she also wants residents to voice their opinions at the May 2 City Council meeting.

Mike Wiederkehr, Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg said they were ready to accept the proposal.

Berna said he was worried delaying a vote would entice the companies to take the project to a different city. He said he saw the project as a draw, and that some of the city's parks already have advertising, such as all along the fence of the ballfields at Kessler Mountain.

"I understand that it's got advertisement," Berna said. "But if they're giving $200,000 to do this, they're going to expect some return on their investment."

Jordan said he supported the proposal. He cited the backpack and shoe giveaway as a reason for the council to support it because for some children that might be the only backpack and pair of shoes they get for the school year.

Jordan said he voted to hold the proposal because it was close to midnight when the council was discussing the issue and he wanted to give the Arts Council a chance to talk about it. Plus, Jumper said during the meeting that delaying the vote two weeks wouldn't hinder the project.

The proposal as written would give Jordan discretion to approve the design.





