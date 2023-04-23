Film on Arkansas’ high maternal mortality rate set to premier on Wednesday

Arkansas' maternal mortality rate -- currently the worst in the nation -- has gained the attention of a non-profit organization dedicated to making childbirth safe for mothers around the world.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the state in 2022 suffered 40.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the national average of 32.9.

In light of that, the global nonprofit Every Mother Counts will partner with the Arkansas Cinema Society to host the world premier of "Giving Birth in America: Arkansas."

Both organizations invite the public to attend the premiere on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Capital Hotel.

The 20-minute film is the seventh piece in an ongoing series launched by Every Mother Counts in 2015 that aims to highlight the experiences of pregnant women in different states.

"Each film focuses on mothers, birthing people, their families, and their health care providers leading up to and following childbirth," according to an online guide on the nonprofit's website. "Together, the series navigates challenges that people and families face as a result of discrimination, poverty, chronic illness, overuse of medical interventions and other issues that affect maternal health outcomes in the United States."

Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington Burns said that Arkansas, with its disheartening maternal mortality rate, is a good case study for the nation as a whole.

"The United States is facing a maternal health crisis," said Turlington Burns, a fashion model who founded the non-profit seven years after her own childbirth-related complications in 2003. "We chose to shine a spotlight on Arkansas in our most recent film because Arkansas has the highest rate of maternal deaths across this country. That being said, the challenges mothers face in Arkansas, especially in the postpartum period where they grapple with lack of paid leave, access to healthcare, and mental health issues, are similar to challenges faced by mothers across the U.S."

She said continuing to raise awareness about maternal mortality is crucial in breaking down the issue and making change.

"Despite spending the most on healthcare of all countries worldwide, the U.S. has the highest rate of maternal deaths of all high-resource countries," she said. "Recent reports about the state of maternal health globally from the [World Health Organization], and in the U.S. specifically from the CDC, show that things are actually getting worse. Every Mother Counts has worked to raise awareness about this issue for over a decade by highlighting the stories of mothers and healthcare providers to make this issue more relatable."

Resources provided by the WHO detail the challenges and complications of maternal childbirth health issues.

"Most of these complications develop during pregnancy and most are preventable or treatable," according to a section on the organization's website entitled 'Why do Women die?'. "Other complications may exist before pregnancy but are worsened during pregnancy, especially if not managed as part of the woman's care."

WHO also listed the most common kinds of complications in maternal health:

severe bleeding (mostly bleeding after childbirth)

infections (usually after childbirth)

high blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia and eclampsia)

complications from delivery

unsafe abortions

Information on the Every Mother Counts website reiterates that Black women are three-times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women in the United States.

Dr. Nirvana Manning, an obstetrician/gynecologist for the UAMS Health Women's Center explained why it's so important to understand the nuances of the maternal health problem in order to approach it correctly.

"I don't think it was until I started sitting on the Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee and we started looking at these maternal deaths with a different lens that I realized how multi-factoral it is," Manning said.

The review committee was established in 2020 in an effort to provide critical, "real data" in light of the maternal health struggle in Arkansas, she said.

"I wish there were simple answers," Manning said. "I love that maternal healthcare is being looked at on a global scale. I mean, I hate that the reason we're looking at it in Arkansas is because we are doing so poorly with maternal mortality. But, it offers some resources to be able to tackle this in new and different ways. That's what we're really going to need in our state to really be able to move the needle."

Manning detailed some of the challenges of tackling the maternal mortality rates in the state.

"What we lose sight of in some of those statistics that we see, is that so much of maternal mortality – but even more so, maternal morbidity – occurs, you know, two months after delivery," she explained. "I think depending on which statistic, whether you look at the pregnancy-associated or pregnancy-related, more than half of those are occurring 43-plus days after delivery. The healthcare system just has to look at different ways on how to support these women further out."

An estimated 50 percent of all of the deliveries in Arkansas are treated through Medicaid – with coverage running out after just 60 days, according to Manning.

"For any of us that have had babies, you recognize that life is still very upside-down at 60 days," Manning said. "Because of that, so many women are not thinking of themselves or not taking care of themselves. When they lose that window of opportunity to get contraception, to get maternal mental healthcare, to get their preventative care situated, they lose that coverage. So, then we lose them until, essentially, the next pregnancy."

The film Wednesday will showcase the stories of three mothers "as they grapple with mental health concerns, lack of paid leave and other challenges in the days, weeks and months following birth," according to a preview provided by the Arkansas Cinema Society.

Following the premier, attendees will participate in a discussion with subject-matter experts William Greenfield, Zenobia Harris and Sarita Hendrix.

Greenfield is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UAMS, Harris is the executive director of the Arkansas Birthing Project and Hendrix is the co-founder of Ujima Maternity Network, a non-profit established to address Black maternal and infant health crises in Arkansas.

Turlington Burns will offer welcome remarks before the film premier.

Prior to the Wednesday premier, the Rotary Club of Little Rock will also be hosting a panel of subject-matter experts Tuesday at noon to further discuss efforts toward better maternal health in Arkansas.

The panel will host Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis, Dr. Pearl Anna McElfish, Dr. Eddie Phillips and moderator Anna Beth Gorman to discuss the maternal health crisis.

Richard-Davis specializes in obstetrics gynecology in Little Rock. McElfish is an associate professor with UAMS with experience in health disparities and prevention. Phillips is the former chief medical officer for Baptist Health. He was also the former section chief for obstetrics and gynecology with Baptist Health. Gorman, the moderator, is headed into her seventh year as the executive director of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas.