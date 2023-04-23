Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

MCDONALD'S, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint April 19. Observed several flying insects in establishment. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

MCDONALD'S, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of routine inspection April 19. Sliced onions (55 degrees F) and lettuce (54 degrees F) in the prep cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food in the prep cooler that was out of temperature was discarded during inspection. Observed chemical bottles stored above food product. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Chemical bottles were moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed several flying insects in establishment. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Some floor tiles throughout the kitchen are damaged or missing. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Some ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen are missing and need to be replaced. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

FAST MART, 3700 Camden Road. Date of inspection April 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Observed paper cups stored directly on the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.

COVENANT RECOVERY, 2702 W. Second Ave. Date of inspection April 19. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Observed wiping cloths laying on countertop. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES LEARNING ACADEMY, 5621 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection April 12. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on hand washing sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Observed health permit is expired. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES LEARNING ACADEMY, 5621 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection April 20. All violations were corrected during time of inspection.