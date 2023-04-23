Former Dallas County jailer avoids additional jail time for smuggling contraband to inmates





BEARDEN -- A former Dallas County jailer was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release by a federal judge this week on one count of conspiracy to provide a prohibited object in prison.

Carah Bizzle, 37, of Bearden, pleaded guilty to the charge last year before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Bizzle admitted that in August and September of 2020, she began smuggling contraband items into the the Dallas County jail after being contacted by an inmate's family member who came to her home with a package and a cellular telephone.

Bizzle admitted that she wrapped the items in a blanket and took them to the inmate who was being held in federal custody. Neither the inmate nor the family member were identified in court records.

Bizzle's plea agreement said that she was observed on closed-circuit security video on numerous occasions trading and handing various objects to federal inmates, including cellphones and vaping devices. The vaping devices later tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The Dallas County jail contracts with the U.S. Marshals Service to hold pre-trial detainees in federal cases under the authorization of the U.S. Attorney General's office.

According to the plea agreement, prior to Aug. 30, 2020, Bizzle had provided a contraband cellular telephone to a federal inmate identified as "K.L.," which court records said was used by the inmate to communicate with others outside the jail. Records said a Sept. 5, 2020, surveillance video showed Bizzle retrieving what appeared to be a cellular telephone from another inmate, identified as "J.W."

Cash App records confirmed payments to Bizzle from associates of inmates housed in the jail, records said, and on Sept. 10, 2020, she admitted to the scheme in an interview with investigators.

In addition to the term of supervised release, Bizzle was ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment.

Bizzle was represented by attorney Jordan Brown Tinsley of Little Rock. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti prosecuted the case.



