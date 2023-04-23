FYI Calendar: New exhibit at Brews includes works by 50-plus artists

April 23

Full Circle Showcase -- Featuring Artists 360 artists Robin Bruce, Carolyn Guinzio, Airic Hughes, Sharon Killian, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Jasper Logan, John Rankine, Megha Rao, Kholoud Sawaf, Aaron Turner and Lia Uribe, 1-3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wedding Dance Workshop -- 1:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Snow White"-- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $21.50-$35.40. ozarkballettheater.com.

"Songs for a New World" -- A song cycle about opportunities and missed chances, 2 p.m., University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Alumni Recital -- Featuring Opera in the Ozarks alumni Katrina Thurman and Powell Brumm, 2:30 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. $10-$20. opera.org or 253-8595.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday night music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 24

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Poetry Hangout -- With author Angela Flaker, 5-7 p.m., Trendsetter Barbershop & Salon, 2039 N. Green Acres Road in Fayetteville. Free. 414-1105.

Essential Oils -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evening Talk -- With Cheech Marin, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 25

Adult Chess Club -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Northern Spy" by Flynn Berry, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

April 26

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 27

Art Walk -- Showcasing artists at galleries, museums, makers' spaces, boutiques, and businesses, 4-8 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29, downtown Springdale. Free admission. jill@downtownspringdale.org.

True Crime Club -- With Bitty Martin, author of "Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America" with Ana Pulido Rull, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parenting in the Digital Age -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "It's No Secret Part 1," an award-winning feature documentary by Diana Michelle and Paul Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 28; "It's No Secret Live" with dancer Lela Besom & music by Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 29; and a lecture/meditation with Summerlin at 9 a.m. April 30, The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

"The Music Man" -- Presented by Bentonville High School Theatre, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 & 7 p.m. April 29, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15 at events.ticketspicket.com.

April 28

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Louise Bourgeios's "Quarantania" with Tyson Scholar Abigail Susik, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 29

Wings & Wheels -- Fly-in, car show and free museum day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $7 pancake breakfast, $10 chicken platter lunch, car show entries $30, cruise-in entries $15. Awards at 3 p.m. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 20 local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free admission. bgozarks.org.

Walk & Talk -- "The Good, the Bad and the In-Between" with J.B. Hogan, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia Cultural Fair -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Ride -- With a meal, artist talks, music and scenery aboard the A&M Railroad, noon, A&M Depot at 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. $125. eventbrite.com.

Ethiopian Coptic Bookbinding -- With Helen Kwiatkowski, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $75. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Shilah Molina & The Honkytonk Flame, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 30

Spring Makers Market -- With more than 250 local artists, crafters, bakers and makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers@gmail.com.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Robot Riot -- A robotics battle with the University of Arkansas RIOT Robotics Club, 1-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Kay Adams & Nancy Markey, author of "A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Natyam -- A community showcase of traditional Indian dance, 3-5 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.

On Show

Pressed and Pulled -- A screen printing exhibit featuring Dustyn Bork, Matthew Castellano, Neal Harrington, Jessie Hornbrook, Michelle Moore and Courtney White, through April 29, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

"Four-D Art Exhibition" -- Featuring Dallas-based artists Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren and M Knight, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through April, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

"Housing the Human and the Sacred: Fay Jones and Mid-Century Modern in the Ozarks" -- A kiosk exhibit courtesy of the University of Arkansas' Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, through 2023, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

