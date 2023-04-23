Hogs land North Texas TE transfer

North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms has committed to Arkansas.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday for an official visit and left Sunday.

“I chose Arkansas because, back to the community and back to the football team in general, I feel like it's a perfect fit,” Gumms said. “They need tight ends here. It's a tight end-heavy offense, it's not too far from home and it's still in the South.”

Gumms, 6-3 and 235 pounds, announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal March 23 and has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Utah, West Virginia and other schools.

“I loved the visit. I love the people in Arkansas,” he said. “I loved the fans. I feel like I can play a real big role here at Arkansas, not just build the football team but build the community, too, to get things back rocking. I see the potential if games start being won around here.

“I see the potential of the fan base, of the community, and even the football staff.”

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He is the 13th transfer to pledge to the Razorbacks since last season.