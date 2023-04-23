Hot Springs City Manager: Good bids on water supply project ‘imperative’

HOT SPRINGS -- Next month, the city of Hot Springs will open bids for the transmission line that will distribute water from the new plant off Amity Road. These bids will determine if the Lake Ouachita water supply project will exceed its budget again.

"It's imperative we have some good bids," City Manager Bill Burrough told the Hot Springs Waterworks Advisory Committee Thursday. "We don't have a lot of room in that $150 million. Once we open those we'll have a better idea of where we're at and whether we're going to have to do any type of value engineering."

The project already exceeded the $106 million the city received from a June 2020 bond issue, requiring it to issue $45 million of additional debt at the end of last year. Increases in monthly charges customers pay for the first 1,000 gallons of usage are servicing both obligations.

The $151.6 million doesn't include funds committed from the $20 million bond issue the board authorized in 2018. It paid for the $4.77 million upper segment of the raw waterline that will gravity flow water from Lake Ouachita 17 miles south to the new plant. The 2018 bonds also paid Crist Engineers $5 million for engineering and design of the plant, raw waterline and Lake Ouachita intake.

According to a report the city provided, more than $14 million has been committed from the $45 million bond sale that closed in January, including a $7.95 million general fund reimbursement. The Hot Springs Board of Directors authorized the general fund loan in September after the low bid for construction of the plant exceeded the supply project fund balance by $8 million.

The $34.95 million bid the board awarded TOLM Group that month was $12 million more than what Crist Engineers had estimated. Change orders raised the cost to about $40 million, which the city noted was $8 million less than the next highest bid. Action the board took last month eliminated a contract provision that made the city responsible for price escalations in materials, supplies and labor.

The city has said without the potable transmission line only a fraction of the new plant's production could be distributed. According to easement cost estimates, the line will loop south of Lake Hamilton, crossing Fourche a Loupe and Mount Carmel creeks before turning north and crossing upper Lake Catherine.

It will tie into the 20-inch main along the King Expressway. The spine of the distribution network, the main feeds the 3 million-gallon elevated storage tank behind Cornerstone Market Place. Burrough said the new transmission line will allow the tank to be filled to the top of its 710-foot elevation.

Kajacs Construction completed the first 2.5-mile leg of the 13-mile line in 2021. It was awarded the $4.43 million contract in 2020. Burrough told the committee Thursday that construction of the 15 million-gallon-a-day plant should be completed in late 2025 or early 2026.

The city will use the cross-connection with its plant on upper Lake Hamilton to treat its Lake Ouachita allocation before the new plant comes online. The $4.77 million upper leg of the raw waterline Belt Construction completed in August 2021 included a connection to the plant that treats the city's Lake Hamilton allocation.

The plant will have two raw water sources when the intake is complete, allowing the city to use its Lake Ouachita allocation when turbidity in Lake Hamilton complicates the treatment process. Water from Owl Creek, the mouth of which is on the bank opposite of the plant, gets laden with mud and debris during heavy rains. The mud slick backs up to the plant intake when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stops generating electricity at Blakely Mountain Dam.

"It's like a bathtub effect when the creeks start pouring into the chute," Burrough told the committee. "It starts backing up, and it turns into nothing but mud and we can't make any water. We won't have to worry about that once we get (the intake) done."

Burrough said the city expects to complete the $19 million intake later this year. The 60-inch wide, half-mile long tunnel Michels Corp is drilling through Blakely Mountain will connect the intake to the raw waterline. The boring machine Michels launched in August was expected to have reached the lake by now, but Burrough told the committee Thursday that the Miss Elaine still has a ways to go.

"We're over halfway through the mountain," he said. "We think we're getting back to the soft rock. We think that's going to come to fruition pretty soon, by the end of the year anyway."

The city has said the tunnel will save ratepayers the recurring cost of having to pump water over the 900-foot elevation of the mountain and allow raw water to gravity flow to the new plant. After the intake is completed, Belt Construction will begin installing 900 feet of 48-inch steel pipe that will connect the tunnel to the raw waterline.

A $1.25 million change order that was debited from the 2022 bond funds paid for the pipe and installation.