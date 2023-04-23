Roberto Salazar II of San Diego, a former Marine, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a Mexico-U.S. drug-smuggling operation, with prosecutors alleging he tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits and suggested the line, "I wanted to study and became a soldier, but I liked the fast life better."

Demarkis Houston, a U.S. postal worker in Charlotte, N.C., faces up to 20 years in prison and a $750,000 fine on charges that he stole a semiautomatic 9mm pistol as he sorted the mail.

Brian Michael Gaherty of Houston was indicted on charges of calling the office of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California four times and leaving threatening voice mails, including saying he intended to "cut your throat."

Kevin Patrick Smith of Kalispell, Mont., faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after admitting to threatening the life of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester via voice messages, with prosecutors saying he challenged Tester to contact the FBI, which the senator did.

Barbara Cooper, head of Alabama's early childhood education department, was forced out by the governor over the use of a teacher training book that includes language about inclusion and structural racism which were deemed "woke concepts."

John Carney, governor of Delaware, said he's still opposed but "it's time to move on," so he'll allow bills legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults and authorizing a state cannabis industry to become law without his signature.

Patty Murray of Washington state made congressional history as the first woman to cast 10,000 votes as a U.S. senator, with the majority leader lauding a "truly remarkable public servant" and saying "her accomplishments go way beyond that," whereupon her colleagues flouted Senate rules and broke into applause.

Anurag Maloo, an Indian mountain climber, was joined by his family at a hospital in Nepal after being rescued from a 980-foot crevasse on Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th-highest peak, where he was trapped for three days.

Barbara Hausjell, 72, of Austria, said "I don't want to end up on the internet" as she and fellow nudists protest plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the edge of Vienna where clothing is optional, with promoters touting a "breathtaking view."