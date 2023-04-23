Jo Dee Messina on the road again with stop April 29 at TempleLive in Fort Smith

Jo Dee Messina, who enjoyed a slew of hits in the 1990s, is excited to finally be on vinyl.

"The whole catalog is just on fire right now. It has been for the last few years," she says. In March she released, "The Best of Jo Dee Messina," a compilation of her greatest hits from 1996 to the present, and she will bring her "Heads Carolina, Tails California" tour to TempleLive Fort Smith at 8 p.m. April 29. Tickets are $49-$69.

Interest in Messina has amped up again since Cole Swindell released "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," a song about falling for a woman singing Messina's song at a karaoke bar.

"I found out from the songwriters that he had written 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina,' so that's how I originally found out. Then after they decided to release it as a single," Messina says, "we got in touch and they asked me to be a part of the video."

"Then we were invited to perform at the [Country Music Academy awards in 2022] which was so fun! It was just a fun time for me," she adds. The performance has been nominated by the Academy of Country Music for the "Music Event Award." It's her first nomination in 22 years.

Messina became a household name when her self-titled debut, which contained "Heads Carolina," went gold. Her next album, "I'm Alright," led to her first CMA award for Top Female Vocalist in 1998. She was nominated for a Grammy for 2001's "That's the Way," and 2002's "Bring on the Rain," a duet with Tim McGraw. She released a Christmas album in 2002, then her first greatest hits collection in 2003. In 2005, her album, "Delicious Surprise," which contained the hit single, "My Give a Damn's Busted," achieved gold status as well. She released a trilogy of albums titled "Unmistakable" in 2010. After completing a 17-year contract with Curb Records, she launched a Kickstarter in 2013 for her album "Me," which dropped the next year -- after which she delved into faith-based music for a little while.

Before Swindell covered her tune, Messina says that her most streamed song was "Bye Bye," followed by "I'm Alright." After a career that includes nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 singles, she's back where she started, touring under the name of her first hit song for the first time in her career.

"And we've got new music," she adds. "I'm in Nashville right now writing with some amazing writers and getting ready to release new music, so it's going to be a crazy busy year."

Looking back at the last 30 years of country music, she's happy to see that country has broadened to embrace new styles of music.

"I think it's opened a platform for more people to release music [that's] not locked down to one specific style. And it's really given a lot of opportunity to more people to be a part of the industry," Messina says.

It's the stories of the people, though, that highlighted the golden age of '90s country music, where she go her start.

"That was a time when, you know, country music was very broad, and it's, you know, from Shania Twain to George Strait. It was a very broad range of music and really relatable songs," she says.

"I'd love to see country music keep thriving, keep being America's music. It's always been the music of people's lives, that tells the story of people's lives. I hope that can carry on for generations."

----

FAQ

Jo Dee Messina

WHAT -- Country music legend Jo Dee Messina brings her "Heads Carolina, Tails California" tour to Arkansas.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. April 29

WHERE -- TempleLive Fort Smith, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith

COST -- $35-$69 at Ticketmaster

INFO -- fortsmith.templelive.com; jodeemessina.com