‘Judged’ a success

Hunters checked 1,892 wild turkeys in Arkansas on Monday, including a gobbler that federal magistrate judge Joe Volpe killed in Grant County.

On April 17 at 8:53 a.m., Volpe sent a text message that said, "Bird down!!!!" The gobbler weighed about 16 pounds and had a 10-inch beard with 7/8-inch spurs. That's the mere vital data that would fill a few cells in an annual harvest report, but turkey hunting is an art, and as with all art, the back story is what makes a piece of artwork compelling.

After not killing a turkey in several states during the 2022 spring season, Volpe said he dedicated himself to success in 2023. Mainly it was a matter of mindset, Volpe said. He practiced calling, of course, and he scouted. He did all of the things that hunters do to improve their chances of success within the small windows of time that his schedule allowed.

More important, Volpe said he got inside his own head and actualized how success would occur.

Volpe started the season in Florida hunting with his son John, a freshman at Arkansas State University. Both Volpes killed burly Osceola gobblers during guided hunts near Okeechobee, Fla. The Osceola completed Joe Volpe's Grand Slam and Royal Slam. The Grand Slam is the feat of killing each of the four wild turkey subspecies that are endemic to the United States. The Royal Slam adds the Gould's subspecies, which Volpe killed in Mexico several years ago.

Next, Volpe bagged a big Rio Grande gobbler in Texas on April 1, but then he zeroed in on Mississippi. With a 2-1 record and two titles in his case, Volpe was primed for his Homecoming game in Grant County on Monday.

It's amazing how differently wild turkeys can act only a few miles apart. About 15 miles north, near Saline County, gobblers were silent at Old Belfast Hunting Club. Two hunters heard no shots fired in the vicinity.

Gobblers were boisterous at Volpe's lease. Even if he didn't get a shot, hearing gobblers made him happy.

"It was so much fun," Volpe said. "It's just a great hunt when you have any amount of gobbling. I don't care if I shoot a bird. If you have gobbling, it makes you feel like you're turkey hunting and not just sitting out there hoping something will happen."

Like many turkey hunters, Volpe is anxious and consumed with self doubt. He worried about whether he should call to the gobblers aggressively, sparingly, or just a little. A hen roosting in a tree behind Volpe settled that question. She demanded a conversation.

"There was this really squawky hen behind me," Volpe said. "I was using my slate call. I usually don't use a slate call too much, but I've really gotten into the slate call lately. I was calling to her aggressively. It was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth until she finally shut up."

What happened next was phenomenal. Two hens flew into Volpe's decoy spread, which included a feeding hen, an alert hen, a breeding hen and a jake. Volpe uses Avian-X decoys, so that's about $400 worth of decoys.

"I heard their wings, and I was like, 'What is going on?' " Volpe said. "They just dropped out of nowhere. They were just all over the place, going here and there, back and forth, back and forth."

Volpe sat behind a cloth screen with a camouflage pattern which obscured his body form. He said the hens continually approached to within 3 feet. They were very excited.

"They would run up, pop their heads up, and just look at me eye to eye," Volpe said. "Cluck-purr, cluck-purr. They'd go about doing their business, eating, pooping, doing their whole thing. This went on for an hour."

Unfortunately, Volpe, who consumes prodigious amounts of coffee, experienced some complicating issues. Any movement to attempt to relieve his discomfort brought the hens running to investigate.

"I'm dying, man!" Volpe said. "Every time I moved, these birds ran over from across the way to see what it was that was moving. It was 'cluck-purr' the whole time. There was no putting, no alarm. They were perfectly content, but I can't move. Every time I move, those hens came over to check on me."

It got even livelier when a third hen arrived.

"Boy, they didn't like her at all," Volpe said. "They chased her around and made such a ruckus. The whole time I was thinking, 'They're going to bring a tom in here.' "

All of the noise and movement certainly did attract a gobbler's notice. The tom gobbled from a place from where it could plainly see the decoys and the hens running around.

"He gobbled a couple times and that was it," Volpe said. "He was about a hundred yards away."

Meanwhile, the hens continued their antics, but then the guest of honor arrived.

"Off to the right I heard a cluck that wasn't a hen cluck," Volpe said. "I heard that and thought, 'That's a tom!' I see him sneaking in behind the others, and he makes a beeline to that jake decoy and starts pounding on it.

"I'm like, 'This is happening!' I just freaked out. The whole time I'm looking above this cloth screen that I have. The tom jumps on my decoy. He's just standing there on it, balancing on it. I've never had that happen before."

One shot at 10 yards ended the entertainment.

"While he was beating up on my decoy, the hens had moseyed over to the right," Volpe said. "They were just sitting there watching him. When I shot, they didn't run or fly away. They just kind of meandered off to right and were gone. They were like, 'Oh, that poor SOB!' "

Volpe said that will probably be his last hunt of the season unless he can find some time to break away from a busy schedule. If he's done, he's happy, he said.

"I've had the best season," Volpe said. "I've had such fun hunts, but this was the capper. I wasn't bored one second the whole time."