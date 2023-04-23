Junior League honors sustainer Jan Hundley

Spring was in the air April 12 as Junior League of Little Rock members honored Jan Hundley as Sustainer of the Year at a luncheon in the Junior League of Little Rock Ballroom.

Décor for the luncheon was by JoBeth McElhanon, president of the League's Sustainer Board. Rattan and glass vases filled with colorful tulips, Hundley's favorite flower, were centered on tables covered in cornflower blue cloths.

Catering by Gina offered a menu including rosemary and olive oil chicken, house wedge salad and pimento cheese toast and, for dessert, strawberry shortcake with whipped cream.

Hundley served as League president in 1997 and, more recently, as co-chair of the organization's community impact subcommittee. Beginning in 2020, she and Jennifer Ronnel interviewed community leaders to determine the biggest needs in the area, an effort to help determine where to invest the $100,000 centennial fund League members had accumulated in the past decade. League members decided to focus their centennial budget on early childhood education.

Over the years, the Junior League has helped create several well-known initiatives and institutions in Little Rock -- Riverfest, Potluck, the Museum of Discovery, Gaines House, Volunteers in Public Schools, Seven on Your Side and The Arkansas Arts Center (now the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts).

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh