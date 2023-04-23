Know yourself; make room for others

As a person who lives with depression and anxiety, I have learned that much of the time when stress tells me I need a new job, new house, new life, or new pair of shoes, I mostly just need a glass of water. Or a walk. Or both.

Such was the case this morning, or I hoped it was, when I hauled myself out of the fetal position. I filled a water bottle, laced up my Hokas, and set out down my driveway accompanied by two jaunty Boston terriers, a leonine golden retriever, and a demure black Lab. A yellow Lab with fervent affection for us all joined the entourage as we passed my brother's yard.

The sun, that glorious orb, shone bright but not hot. There was just the hint of a breeze. I concentrated on not sliding down in the gravel on the steepest part of the driveway while the dogs crisscrossed in front of me unawares. A dogwood bloomed in the woods. Its shock of white blossoms like antique lace caught my eye and seemed to light up its small space amongst all the green.

After navigating the cattle guard, I looked out over the field to judge where the cows were and thus how far I could walk before the dogs started chasing them. If that happens, I must chase the dogs and holler at them till they stop. It is most unpleasant. A less rural person might not imagine how terribly so.

But the motley crew of adorable, tame, goofy fur babies I described above can become a pack of calf killers without proper supervision. It is Darwinian, and I will never be able to reconcile it with the gentle friends I know them to be in their right minds.

A bald eagle flew up from a branch in the oak tree right in front of me, so close that at first I could spy the pupils of its yellow eyes. Then it soared high and away over the FFF Ranch beyond where I could see.

Like a computer programmed for such a response, I immediately thought of Isaiah 40:31: "They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." I was comforted. Glad for that default setting.

Also humored, since fainting has been a health issue the past year, and being able to walk by myself is no longer something I take for granted.

The fact that the next minute my dogs were all rolling in armadillo carcass cut short my spiritual pondering but could not completely negate the joy I drew from that eagle. The joy I draw from it still this evening as I write. I am so glad it is our national symbol because it is majestic, fierce, and beautiful like no other bird quite is or ever could be. The epitome of freedom and grace. There is an effortlessness to its dignified presence that I want to learn. An aloofness even though its eyes pierce in laser-like focus. There's a ceasing of striving. Even as it flies.

Back on my porch, sweaty and dreading dog baths, I spoke on the phone with a friend who called to check in. He's an ex-pat like me, or a refugee--both are accurate--from church, but we always end up talking about God, so sometimes we call our conversations "church."

He said he liked my column about Logos, then we got talking about when Jesus told Peter, "Get thee behind me, Satan!" My friend pointed out something I never thought about before, that the reason Jesus rebuked Peter so strongly is because Peter tried to tell him who he was. My friend's admonition was not to let anyone else tell me who I am. As a fellow inhabitant of the messy middle, he knows it can be a struggle spiritually, intellectually, even physically--all the ways.

I want to pass his encouragement on to readers today. Two things, really. If you find yourself in the middle, don't be afraid to speak or write and try to articulate your position. To be vulnerable. To risk being wrong or misunderstood.

No one else gets to tell you who you are or where you belong. Put those who try to do so behind you. Take up--light up--your own space. And if you stand staunchly on one side or the other, and are certain you've got it right, remember to make room for each other, for nuance. Even for us centrists.

It takes all kinds to have a balanced, healthy world. After a week of shootings, lawsuits, leaked documents, and rebuilding after storms, it should be obvious we need each other. For better or worse (the choice is ours), we are in this together.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.